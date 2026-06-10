Maharashtra Energy Expo Award 2026: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Bags Renewable Energy-Led Urban Governance Award

NMMC receives state recognition for expanding solar energy infrastructure and advancing sustainable urban development initiatives across Navi Mumbai | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, June 10, 2026: Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has been honoured with the prestigious 'Excellence in Renewable Energy-Led Urban Governance' award at the Maharashtra Energy Expo Awards 2026 for its contribution to renewable energy adoption and sustainable urban development.

Award Presented At Maharashtra Energy Expo

The award was presented during a ceremony held in Nagpur by Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA) Regional Director Sarang Mahajan. NMMC Executive Engineer Praveen Gade received the award in the presence of Deputy Engineer Santosh Moraskar.

The recognition comes in acknowledgement of the civic body's efforts to expand renewable energy infrastructure and improve energy efficiency across the city. Over the past few years, NMMC has installed solar power systems at 25 public buildings and 50 public utility facilities, while additional projects are currently under implementation.

Renewable Energy Achievements

According to civic officials, the solar installations generate more than 3.5 lakh units of renewable energy annually. With an installed capacity of around 1.2 MW, the projects have helped achieve energy savings exceeding 4,500 MWh.

NMMC has also undertaken a large-scale programme to modernise public lighting infrastructure by installing more than 51,000 solar and LED-based streetlights. The initiative has reduced electricity consumption, maintenance expenditure, and carbon emissions while improving road safety and public illumination.

Citizen Engagement And Awareness Initiatives

Citizen engagement has been a key component of the corporation's renewable energy drive. Workshops, seminars, and street plays have been organised to create awareness about renewable energy, energy conservation, and sustainable lifestyles among residents and stakeholders.

"This award is a recognition of the efforts undertaken by the civic administration to promote clean energy and sustainable development. NMMC remains committed to expanding renewable energy infrastructure and adopting environmentally responsible practices to build a greener and more energy-efficient city," Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said.

Future Projects And Floating Solar Initiative

Among the major projects planned by the corporation is the proposed 100 MW floating solar power project at Morbe Dam, to be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Officials said the first phase of the project is expected to generate nearly 135 million units of clean energy annually, resulting in substantial savings in electricity costs and a reduction in carbon emissions.

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Mayor Congratulates Civic Departments

Mayor Sujata Patil congratulated the engineering and electrical departments on the achievement, stating that the award reflects the city's growing role in advancing renewable energy and sustainable urban governance in Maharashtra.

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