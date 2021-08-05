Maharashtra: Endangered migratory bird, Lesser Florican, photographed in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve for the first time. See Pics

Forest personnel had during routine work installed the camera for monitoring tigers.

Fortunately, the Lesser Florican was captured at the location and forest officials are trying to ascertain its present location, he said.

The Lesser Florican sightings were earlier recorded in Nanded, Nashik, Solapur, Akola and Chandrapur districts of Maharashtra, the official said.

The population of Lesser Florican is declining and a report published by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in 2018 affirmed that only 264 matured birds remain in the country, with an 80 per cent decline in their population since 2000, he said.