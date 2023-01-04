Maharashtra: Employees of power companies begin protest in Palghar

Employees of power companies' divisional unit in Palghar staged a sit-in outside office | Sourced Photo

Palghar: Employees of the MahaVitaran, MahaGenco and MahaTransco--Maharashtra's power companies--began their 72-hour protest on Wednesday, January 4.

As many as 800 employees of the power companies in the Palghar district except the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation have started their protest outside the divisional office in Palghar.

This agitation has been announced to protest against privatisation of the power companies and the employees have defied the implementation of the Maharashtra Essential Service Act 2017 which the state government invoked last night.

Laxman Rathod, Joint secretary of the Subordinates Engineers’ Association (SEA), told Free Press Journal that the profits which MahaVitran gains from the distribution of electricity in big cities and urban towns are given as cross-subsidy to agriculture consumers.

"If the distribution of electricity in such urban pockets is given to capitalist private players it will lead to the financial downfall of power companies," he added.