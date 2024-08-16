 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will ECI Announce State's Poll Dates Today?
The Election Commission of India released a press statement on Friday that it will announce the schedule for General Elections for State Assemblies. However, it did not specify for which states. It is expected that poll dates for Haryana and J&K will be announced. People from Maharashtra are wondering if the state elections are delayed.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 01:46 PM IST
State Election Commission | File Image

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released a press statement on Friday that it will announce the schedule for General Elections for State Assemblies at 3 pm. However, it did not specify for which states. It is expected that poll dates for the state of Haryana and union territory of Jammu & Kashmir will be announced on Friday.

In the next few months, the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Jharkhand are also due for assembly elections. As far as Maharashtra is concerned, it is unlikely that the ECI will announce the poll dates for the state during Friday's press conference, sources said. The tenure of the current government will end in November.

Elections in Maharashtra to be held in November end?

People from Maharashtra are wondering if the state elections are delayed. It was speculated earlier that the assembly elections in Maharashtra will be conducted in October. However, as per recent reports, the polls in Maharashtra will be held in November end. The tenure of the current government ends on November 28, 2024.

During Friday's press conference, the ECI may answer questions posed by the media on the schedule for the Maharashtra elections and clear some air. Most probably, the polls in Maharashtra are expected to be held in November end, but it is the ECI's decision when to conduct the elections.

Tenure ends on November 28

The current government still has a tenure of three months left. But the political parties have started their campaigns. The election dates for Maharashtra are like to be announced in September end or October, sources say. The festival of Diwali will be celebrated from November 1 to 3. Hence, there is a high probability that polls will be conducted after Diwali.

In Maharashtra, the Mahayuti will fight in the alliance consisting BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar. MNS chief Raj Thackeray has extended his support to Mahayuti, however has announced that his party will contest independently.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi consisting Congress, NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest in alliance.

Once the ECI announces the schedule, the political parties will begin its poll campaigns in full swing.

