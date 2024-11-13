 Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces

Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces

The campaigns for Maharashtra assembly elections have reached the last stages. Amid the intensified political atmosphere, the workers of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena clashed in Mumbai's Jogeshwari on Tuesday night. Mumbai Police brought the situation under control.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Workers of Sena UBT and Shiv Sena clash on Tuesday night | FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the intensified campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the workers of the two factions of Shiv Sena clashed in Mumbai's Jogeshwari East. The ruckus is said to have erupted near Jogeshwar-Vikroli Link Road, after following heated argument between Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The Jogeshwari East assembly constituency is witnessing a fierce Sena V/s Sena battle. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has fielded Manisha Waikar - wife of sitting MLA and MP Ravindra Waikar against Sena UBT's former corporator Anant (Bala) Nar.

It is said that the Shiv Sena workers alleged that the Sena UBT workers were recording videos of Shiv Sena's women karyakartas. After the women stopped the Sena UBT workers from recording the video, they misbehaved. The argument escalated and workers of both parties clashed. However, Mumbai Police have not commented over the incident and reason behind the ruckus is not confirmed.

In the video of the incident which has surfaced, it can be seen that Mumbai police reached the spot immediately and trying to control the crowd. The cops brought situation under the control.

FPJ Shorts
Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share
Swiggy Shares Rocket Up Almost 19% After Warm Listing At ₹412 Per Share
J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage
J&K: 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley, No Immediate Reports Of Damage
Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To Overseas Students
Study In UK: UEA Offers Vice-Chancellor International Postgraduate Excellence Scholarship 2025 To Overseas Students
'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due
'False Assurances, Endless Excuses': Kushal Tandon Accuses Energy Drink Brand Of ₹1.5 Crore Fraud, Claims ₹10 Lakh Payment Still Due

One Week Left For Elections

With a week left for Maharashtra assembly elections, high-voltage poll campaigns are underway across the state. On Tuesday evening, BJP leader Amit Shah held two mega rallies in Mumbai- Ghatkopar and Jogeshwari. Attended by sea of people, the Home Minister urged the people to vote in favour of Mahayuti to fast-track development of Maharashtra.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held in single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces

Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces

Mumbai: Kanpur Doctor Held For Stabbing Himself At Amit Shah’s Presser In BKC Was Undergoing...

Mumbai: Kanpur Doctor Held For Stabbing Himself At Amit Shah’s Presser In BKC Was Undergoing...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Modi Govt Will Amend Waqf Act, Danke Ki Chot Par,' Says Union Home...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Modi Govt Will Amend Waqf Act, Danke Ki Chot Par,' Says Union Home...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab Alleges Poll Code Violation By...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Anil Parab Alleges Poll Code Violation By...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Uddhav Thackeray's Outcry Over Bag Check, BJP Releases Dy CM...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Amid Uddhav Thackeray's Outcry Over Bag Check, BJP Releases Dy CM...