Maharashtra Elections 2024: UBT & Shinde Sena Workers Clash In Mumbai's Jogeshwari; Video Surfaces

Workers of Sena UBT and Shiv Sena clash on Tuesday night | FPJ

Mumbai: Amid the intensified campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the workers of the two factions of Shiv Sena clashed in Mumbai's Jogeshwari East. The ruckus is said to have erupted near Jogeshwar-Vikroli Link Road, after following heated argument between Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers. The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

The Jogeshwari East assembly constituency is witnessing a fierce Sena V/s Sena battle. Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) has fielded Manisha Waikar - wife of sitting MLA and MP Ravindra Waikar against Sena UBT's former corporator Anant (Bala) Nar.

It is said that the Shiv Sena workers alleged that the Sena UBT workers were recording videos of Shiv Sena's women karyakartas. After the women stopped the Sena UBT workers from recording the video, they misbehaved. The argument escalated and workers of both parties clashed. However, Mumbai Police have not commented over the incident and reason behind the ruckus is not confirmed.

In the video of the incident which has surfaced, it can be seen that Mumbai police reached the spot immediately and trying to control the crowd. The cops brought situation under the control.

One Week Left For Elections

With a week left for Maharashtra assembly elections, high-voltage poll campaigns are underway across the state. On Tuesday evening, BJP leader Amit Shah held two mega rallies in Mumbai- Ghatkopar and Jogeshwari. Attended by sea of people, the Home Minister urged the people to vote in favour of Mahayuti to fast-track development of Maharashtra.

The voting for 288 assemblies in Maharashtra will be held in single phase on Wednesday, November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.