Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane Police Deploy 7,980 Officers, Seize Over ₹9 Crore In Cash Ahead Of Polls

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Thane Police Deploy 7,980 Officers, Seize Rs 9 Crore in Cash, Gold, and Silver

Thane: The Thane police have deployed 7,980 police officers, including police constables, ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on Wednesday. The security arrangements are from 7 AM to 6 PM on Wednesday. These arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and to ensure the smooth conduct of the election on Wednesday.

On the voting day, around 2088 Home Guards have also been deployed, and several personnel drawn from various central and state security forces have been assigned duties at critical locations.

Additionally, three teams of SRPF, five teams of CISF, three teams of CRPF, four teams of SSB, and three teams of Uttrakhand SAPF have been deployed. A total of 18 platoons are on duty to maintain law and order.

Around 1155 from NCC, 358 from NSS, 15 from SPO, 14 from RSP, 66 from Security guard, 1052 from police mitra, and 20 others. The total of 2679 personnel have been deployed for voting days.

Since the implementation of the model code of conduct on October 15, a total of six cases of MPDA, 4081 actions taken under sections 126, 128, and 129 of BNSS, 116 cases of Externment under Maharashtra Prohibition Act, and 161 cases of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.To ensure free and fair elections, preventive action has been effectively taken against individuals under various legal provisions

During Nakabandi, the Static Surveillance Team seized over Rs 9 crore in cash, gold, and silver ornaments worth over Rs 13 lakh in Thane, as per the official's statement. During the Combing Operation and All-Out Operation, 59 revolvers, 85 live bullets, and 252 Sharf knives have been seized in the election periods.

After imposing the Model Code of Conduct, Thane police seized 13,000 litres of liquor, 65 kilograms of ganja, and Gutkha worth Rs 1 crore. Five drone cameras have been installed across Thane Police Commissionerate to smoothly conduct the election and ensure vigilance to prevent violations of the model code of conduct provisions.