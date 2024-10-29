 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not Pawar Vs Pawar But Battle Against BJP’s Ideology’; Watch 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not Pawar Vs Pawar But Battle Against BJP’s Ideology’; Watch 

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not Pawar Vs Pawar But Battle Against BJP’s Ideology’; Watch 

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar also commented regarding Yugendra Pawar's candidacy for the Baramati assembly seat against Ajit Pawar. He underlined the democratic right to contest elections and the need for peaceful campaigning.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Supriya Sule | Facebook

As Maharashtra’s Baramati is set to witness a high-stakes family battle between NCP chief Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that the contest is not Pawar vs Pwar but between the real NCP vs BJP’s ideology. 

"This is democracy...This is not a contest between uncle (Ajit Pawar) and nephew (Yugendra Pawar). This is our ideological fight against BJP. Our fight is not with an individual...I don't think is Pawar vs Pawar. This is NCP Maharashtra vs BJP 'invisible power'," said Sule.

Sharad Pawar emphasises on peaceful campaigning

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar also commented regarding Yugendra Pawar's candidacy for the Baramati assembly seat against Ajit Pawar. He underlined the democratic right to contest elections and the need for peaceful campaigning.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat, Pledges Redevelopment Of Old Buildings Into Clusters If Elected
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Akshay Kumar Donates ₹1 Crore To Feed Monkeys In Ayodhya
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her Nomination From Mumbadevi Seat
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More
Is Lakshmi Puja Celebrated On October 31 Or November 1? Know About Diwali's Correct Date, Muhurat & More

He said, "Be it Ajit Pawar or Yugendra Pawar, everyone has the right to contest elections in a democracy. It should be contested peacefully and try to put forward your policies before the public." 

Sharad Pawar highlighted the importance of a peaceful election process and clear communication of policies.

Baramati also witnessed a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar contested against NCP (SCP) candidate Supriya Sule. The latter won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes. 

Last week, the NCP announced a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi--comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress--are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Read Also
Pune: After Mandai Metro Station Fire, Supriya Sule Calls for Investigation; Slams Haphazard...
article-image

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Amin Patel Files Nomination From Mumbadevi...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction Leader Shaina NC Files Her...

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹4 Crore In Multi-City Raids Across Mumbai & Kutch Targeting Fairplay's...

ED Seizes Assets Worth ₹4 Crore In Multi-City Raids Across Mumbai & Kutch Targeting Fairplay's...