Maharashtra Elections 2024: Supriya Sule Downplays High-Stakes Fight In Baramati, Says, ‘It's Not Pawar Vs Pawar But Battle Against BJP’s Ideology’; Watch 

As Maharashtra’s Baramati is set to witness a high-stakes family battle between NCP chief Ajit Pawar and his nephew Yugendra Pawar, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that the contest is not Pawar vs Pwar but between the real NCP vs BJP’s ideology.

"This is democracy...This is not a contest between uncle (Ajit Pawar) and nephew (Yugendra Pawar). This is our ideological fight against BJP. Our fight is not with an individual...I don't think is Pawar vs Pawar. This is NCP Maharashtra vs BJP 'invisible power'," said Sule.

#WATCH | Baramati, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule says, "...This is democracy...This is not a contest between uncle (Ajit Pawar) and nephew (Yugendra Pawar). This is our ideological fight against BJP. Our fight is not with an individual...I don't think is Pawar vs Pawar.…

Sharad Pawar emphasises on peaceful campaigning

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar also commented regarding Yugendra Pawar's candidacy for the Baramati assembly seat against Ajit Pawar. He underlined the democratic right to contest elections and the need for peaceful campaigning.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, party's candidate from Baramati assembly seat Yugendra Pawar offered prayers at Hanuman Temple in Kanheri village, Baramati



Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is also contesting from this seat. pic.twitter.com/tOiSV7Mk1j — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

He said, "Be it Ajit Pawar or Yugendra Pawar, everyone has the right to contest elections in a democracy. It should be contested peacefully and try to put forward your policies before the public."

Sharad Pawar highlighted the importance of a peaceful election process and clear communication of policies.

Baramati also witnessed a high-profile battle in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar contested against NCP (SCP) candidate Supriya Sule. The latter won the contest by 1.5 lakh votes.

Last week, the NCP announced a list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections. Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi--comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress--are leaving no stone unturned to secure victory in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.