 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande Under Scrutiny For Alleged Poll Code Violation Amid Saree, Tiffin Distribution In Powai
While the Chief Electoral Officer is already inquiring into Lande’s alleged violation of the model code of conduct for announcing the distribution of free mixer-juicers to women voters, the Election Commission’s flying squad and the police raided a hotel in Powai on Friday where sarees and tiffins were being distributed.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Mumbai: The Riddhi Siddhi Sanstha, which distributed tiffins and sarees at a banquet hall in Powai on Friday, has links to Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande of Chandivali, sources have alleged.

Statement Of The Police

The police said that Riddhi Siddhi Sanstha had organised the programme at Mini Punjab restaurant’s banquet hall and over 300 women had participated in it. Notably, the Sanstha has been associated with Lande for organising Navratri and Ganeshotsav celebrations every year in Powai’s Hiranandani Gardens.

Shiv Sena leader Meena Shekhar Kambli is seen in the event photographs. She is also the party’s shakha pramukh in ward 122 which represents Hiranandani Gardens. After the raid, the Election Commission is probing the event but has not filed any complaint against the organisers.

