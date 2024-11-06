Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi And Mallikarjun Kharge To Attend BKC Rally; Congress To Unveil 5 Key Guarantees

SPG, Mumbai Police and Congress party leaders inspect the venue for the Rahul Gandhi rally at BKC | File Photo

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will kickstart its campaign on Wednesday at Bandra Kurla Complex in the presence of the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge besides NCP SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and others.

The Congress will also announce five guarantees for the people of the state. The function, labelled as Swabhiman Rally', is being organised at the MMRDA grounds in BKC where MPCC chief Nana Patole, senior leader Balasaheb Thorat, NCP SP state chief Jayant Patil, leader of opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad will also be present.

The Congress had in Karnataka and Telangana as well implemented the five guarantees successfully which we wanted to offer people of Maharashtra, said MPCC spokesperson Atul Londhe.