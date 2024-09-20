 Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi To Reach Wardha Today, Lay Foundation For Amravati Textile Park Ahead Of Polls
Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, the government is on a spree of project inaugurations, announcements, foundation-laying ceremonies, and other events. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Maharashtra's Wardha, Amravati, Nagpur in Vidharbha region for a number of events.

Devashri Bhujbal
Updated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the government is on a spree of project inaugurations, announcements, foundation-laying ceremonies, and other events. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Maharashtra's Vidharbha region for number of events.

Notably, the PM is also expected to be in Maharashtra in the first week of October also for the inauguration of Mumbai Metro 3 phase 1 and Thane Creek bridge.

No Drone Allowed Today

On Friday morning, PM Modi will land in Nagpur city and further fly to Wardha. As per police order, no drone flying is allowed in the region today (September 20) and any drone found, offenders will face strict actions.

DRDO Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Open For Research Associates & Other Posts, Walk-in Interviews On Oct 14/15, Check Details
DRDO Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Open For Research Associates & Other Posts, Walk-in Interviews On Oct 14/15, Check Details
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's Name Misused To Scam Disabled People; Cybercrime Launches Investigation
Maharashtra Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar's Name Misused To Scam Disabled People; Cybercrime Launches Investigation
Toxic Culture Gets Work Done?: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Defends 'Conflicts' At Office
Toxic Culture Gets Work Done?: BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover Defends 'Conflicts' At Office

Modi will attend the first-anniversary programme of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and lay the foundation stone for 1,000 acre big PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati.

Mumbai Metro 3: PM Modi Likely To Inaugurate Aarey To BKC Line On Oct 4
To symbolise the tangible support provided to artisans, he will also distribute credit under the Vishwakarma scheme to 18 beneficiaries across 18 trades. As a tribute to their legacy and contributions to society, the PM will release a commemorative stamp to mark first anniversary of the scheme.

Several Project Inaugurations Today

In Amravati, the PM will lay the foundation stone of 'PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park'. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the state implementation agency. The Central government had approved setting up of seven PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry, the official release said.

'Motorists Will Reach Bandra From Marine Drive In 10 Mins', Says CM Shinde After Coastal Road Arm...
PM Modi will also launch the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme of the Maharashtra government. Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to persons between the age group of 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities.

Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year, it added. The PM will also launch 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme', under which early-stage support will be given to women-led start-ups in Maharashtra.

