Maharashtra Elections 2024: PM Modi To Reach Wardha Today, Lay Foundation For Amravati Textile Park Ahead Of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the government is on a spree of project inaugurations, announcements, foundation-laying ceremonies, and other events. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in Maharashtra's Vidharbha region for number of events.

Notably, the PM is also expected to be in Maharashtra in the first week of October also for the inauguration of Mumbai Metro 3 phase 1 and Thane Creek bridge.

आत्मनिर्भर भारत के विकासपुरुष मा. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी शुक्रवार दि. 20 सितंबर, 2024 को 'राष्ट्रीय पीएम विश्वकर्मा कार्यक्रम' में मार्गदर्शन हेतु वर्धा में पधार रहे हैं...



प्रधानमंत्री 'पीएम मित्र पार्क' का शिलान्यास एवं 'आचार्य चाणक्य कौशल्य विकास' और पुण्यश्लोक…

No Drone Allowed Today

On Friday morning, PM Modi will land in Nagpur city and further fly to Wardha. As per police order, no drone flying is allowed in the region today (September 20) and any drone found, offenders will face strict actions.

Modi will attend the first-anniversary programme of the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme in Wardha and lay the foundation stone for 1,000 acre big PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati.

To symbolise the tangible support provided to artisans, he will also distribute credit under the Vishwakarma scheme to 18 beneficiaries across 18 trades. As a tribute to their legacy and contributions to society, the PM will release a commemorative stamp to mark first anniversary of the scheme.

Several Project Inaugurations Today

In Amravati, the PM will lay the foundation stone of 'PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park'. The 1,000-acre park is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the state implementation agency. The Central government had approved setting up of seven PM MITRA Parks for the textile industry, the official release said.

PM Modi will also launch the 'Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre' scheme of the Maharashtra government. Skill development training centres will be established in renowned colleges across the state to provide training to persons between the age group of 15 to 45, enabling them to become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities.

Around 1,50,000 youths across the state will receive free skill development training each year, it added. The PM will also launch 'Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme', under which early-stage support will be given to women-led start-ups in Maharashtra.