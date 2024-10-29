 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Nawab Malik Files Nomination From Mankhurd Seat As NCP Candidate
Nawab Malik will face Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajendra Waghmare and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi in a triangular contest in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
Nawab Malik | File

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday filed two sets of nominations from Mumbai's Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency for the upcoming state assembly election.

After filing his nominations, Malik told the reporters, "I have filed my nomination - as an independent candidate and also as a candidate of NCP. I haven't received the party's AB form, if it comes within time, I will contest as an NCP candidate otherwise as an independent candidate."

However, soon after Malik filed his nomination, he received AB form from party.

Yesterday, Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik filed her nomination as NCP's official candidate from Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar assembly seat.

Before filing her nomination, Sana held a road show. During the roadshow, Nawab Malik accompanied his daughter.

Nawab Malik will face Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rajendra Waghmare and Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi in a triangular contest in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency.

SP leader Abu Azmi is the sitting MLA from the constituency.

Azmi has achieved three consecutive wins in the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency from 2009 to 2019.





