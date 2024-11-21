 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai Police Cast 68% Postal Votes For Assembly Polls
Around 68% of Navi Mumbai police had got to do postal voting this assembly election. The postal election had started from November 15 and went on till November 19. Of the total 4704 staff who had applied, 3179 were approved. Meanwhile approval of 994 was pending and application of 531 people were rejected.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:14 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police participate in 68% postal voting for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Representational Image

Meanwhile approval of 994 was pending and application of 531 people were rejected. "The rejection usually happens due to mismatch of some technical data," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Head quarters) Sanjay Patil said.

With the motto of “no voter to be left behind”, the provision was started by Election Commission to ensure that the constitutional power to vote is not denied to anyone who is working for the nation. This system ensures that the postal ballot should be transmitted to the service voter with complete documents (form 13A, 13B, 13C, and postal ballot) in a secured way.

"Through the online portal of ECI, applictaion is submitted by providing the required. The application is further approved by the Returning Officer (RO). Rejection too happens on a large number. This provision is for those whose electoral name is at other district and they are serving the duty in other district. Once the approval happens, the ballot box along with an envelope travels in a secured way via various other districts and reaches here and the applicant has to go and mark their choice in the slip that is kept in the envelope and put it back in the evelop, and then in the ballot box," Patil added.

article-image

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the total percentage of voter turnout at Airoli Constituency was 50.88% of the 4.90 lakh voters. And of the Belapur Constituency was 51.41% turnout of the 4.28 lakh voters.

