Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai To Vote On November 20; Counting Of Votes On November 23

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | File Pic

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, which will also set the stage for a crucial contest in Mumbai. The polling in Mumbai will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, holds immense political significance with 39 Assembly constituencies within the city. The outcome of the elections in Mumbai is expected to be a key factor in determining the overall result for the state.

Names Of Constituencies In Mumbai

Mumbai Suburban: Borivali, Dhaisar, Magathane, Mulund, Vikhroli, Bhandup West, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Kandivali East, Charkop, Malad West, Goregaon, Varsova, Andheri West, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Chandivali, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mankhurd Shivajinagar, Anushakti Nagar, Chembur, Kurla (SC), Kalina, Vandre East, Vandre West,

Mumbai City: Dharavi (SC), Sion Koliwada, Wadala, Mahim, Worli, Shivadi, Byculla, Malabar Hill, Mumbadevi, Colaba

Crucial Political Battle In Maximum City

The political battle in Mumbai will be primarily between the ruling Mahayuti coalition and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti coalition comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar. They will be facing off against the MVA, which includes the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

The elections in Mumbai will be closely watched, as the city has traditionally been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena, which has now split into two factions. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will be looking to reclaim its influence in the city, while the BJP and the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena will aim to consolidate their position.

Key Issues In The City

Key issues likely to dominate the Mumbai election campaign include urban infrastructure, affordable housing, traffic congestion and the corruption alleged by the opposition in government projects, which severely impacted the city. The ruling Mahayuti is expected to highlight development projects and governance, while the MVA will focus on issues of governance, public services and policies affecting the city's middle and lower-income populations.

Mumbai’s political dynamics have seen major changes over the past few years, with the split in the Shiv Sena being one of the most impactful developments. Both sides will be vying for control over key seats in the city, where voter turnout and party alliances will play a decisive role in shaping the outcome.

The Maharashtra Assembly’s term is set to conclude on November 26. Mumbai, being an essential part of Maharashtra’s 288-member Legislative Assembly, will play a pivotal role in shaping the next government.