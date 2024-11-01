 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Police Register Case Against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant For 'Imported Maal' Remark Targeting Shaina NC
Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police file FIR against MP Arvind Sawant over controversial 'imported maal' remark aimed at Shaina NC | File

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a major embarrassment on Friday with the Nagpada police registering an FIR against MP from south Mumbai, Arvind Sawant -- Shiv Sena (UBT) for referring to Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Shaina N.C. an "imported maal".

Shaina is the state treasurer of the BJP, who is contesting the Mumbadevi assembly seat on Shiv Sena (Shinde) ticket against sitting MLA Amin Patel of the Congress. The BJP was to field Shaina against Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) from Worli, but at the last moment shifted her to Mumbadevi. Incidentally, Amin Patel's mentor Milind Deora is the Shiv Sena (Shinde) nominee in Worli.

At Nagpada Police Station, a case has been registered against MP Arvind Sawant under Sections 79 (insult to modesty of woman) and 356(2) (defamation) of the BNS. On November 1 at 4 PM, Shaina NC visited Nagpada police station and lodged her complaint. Based on her complaint, the case was filed by the police.

According to the statement given by Shaina NC (51), she submitted her nomination for the Assembly Elections 2024 from the Mumbadevi constituency on October 29 as a candidate from the Mahayuti alliance.

On November 1, around 8 AM, Shaina's PA, Yadav, informed her over the phone that a video was circulating on the social media. In this video, Arvind Sawant is seen talking to the media, saying, "Imported goods won’t work (Imported Maal nahi chalega), original goods will (Original Maal chalega)."

article-image

Following this, Shaina accused Sawant of making statements in an obscene language that would cause defamation. Mumbadevi consituency has a large number of women voters and Sawant's staement could alienate them from MVA nominee Amin Patel unless the latter undertakes a damage control exercise.

