Maharashtra Elections 2024: MNS-BJP Dynamics Shift Ahead Of Assembly Polls; Amit Thackeray To Contest From Mahim

(L to R) Amit Thackeray and MLA Sada Sarvankar | FPJ

Mumbai: As the Maharashtra Assembly elections draw near, the growing rapport between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and BJP leaders has become a topic of discussion. BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule recently praised Raj Thackeray’s stance, despite the MNS fielding candidates in over 100 seats.

Notably, MNS chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray is making his electoral debut from Mahim against Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar. Despite these developments, Bawankule remarked, “Maharashtra needs Raj Thackeray’s vision.”

A few days ago, Raj Thackeray declared that the next Chief Minister would be from the BJP, specifically mentioning Devendra Fadnavis. Bawankule's recent statement has fueled speculation about a potential internal alliance between the BJP and MNS.

During the Lok Sabha elections, the MNS offered unconditional support to the Mahayuti; however, for the current Assembly election, the MNS has fielded candidates in over 100 seats, positioning them against both the ruling BJP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

BJP leaders have even urged support for Amit Thackeray, but Sarvankar has filed his nomination for the Mahim Assembly on behalf of Shiv Sena, undeterred by BJP efforts to persuade him to withdraw.

Expressing his determination, Sarvankar stated, “I am contesting the Assembly election. I have made it clear that I will not withdraw.”

According to sources, Sarvankar recently met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who reportedly advised him to withdraw his nomination and assured him an opportunity in the Legislative Council if he obliged. However, Sarvankar remains steadfast for now. It will be interesting to see if he eventually withdraws or chooses to rebel.

Mahim Candidates

Amit Thackeray (MNS)

Sada Sarvankar (Shiv Sena)

Mahesh Sawant Shiv Sena (UBT)

Total voters 2,25,373

Male 1,12,638

Female 1,12,657

Trans 78