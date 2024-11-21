 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%

The voting for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday. In the Mumbai City district, the high-profile seat of Mahim, recorded the highest voter turnout with 58%, followed by Wadala and Worli. Young leaders like MNS' Amit Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray are contested from Mahim and Worli respectively.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 02:29 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The voting for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with the state recording 65.02 per cent voter turnout across 36 districts. In the Mumbai City district, all eyes are on the high-profile Mahim and Worli constituencyes, from where the political dynasty of Maharashtra, Amit Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray contested.

As per the Election Commission data, in Mumbai City district, Mahim constituency has recorded the highest turnout with 58 per cent, followed by Wadala constituency with 57.37 per cent. Worli constituency recorded 52.78 per cent voter turnout, while Malabar Hill recorded 52.53 per cent. Following the tradition, the Colaba constituency stood at the bottom of the list for voter turnout, with mere 44.49 per cent voting percentage.

voting percentage for 10 assembly constituencies in Mumbai district

voting percentage for 10 assembly constituencies in Mumbai district | ECI

However, it needs to be noted that the voter turnout for Mumbai City is higher in 2024 compared to 2019 assembly polls. In 2019, Mumbai City had recorded 48.26 per cent voter turnout. In 2019, Mahim had recorded 52.71 per cent, Worli had recorded 48.09 per cent, while Colaba has recorded mere 40.13 per cent.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kolhapur Records Highest Voter Turnout With 76.25%, Mumbai Lowest With...
article-image

In 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Mumbai City has recorded a total of 52.07 per cent voter turnout and Mumbai Suburbs recorded 55.76 per cent. Mumbai City district has 10 assembly constituencies and Mumbai Suburbs has 26.

FPJ Shorts
Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'
Suzlon Shares Hit 5% Upper Circuit On NSE After Morgan Stanley Gives Rating Update To 'Overweight'
'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post Invites Hilarious Memes
'Swiggy, This Is The Right Opportunity': Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's 'Hiring Chief Of Staff' Post Invites Hilarious Memes
Why PM Modi Addresses WHO Chief As 'Tulsi Bhai'? Know All About His Efforts To Strengthen Global Health
Why PM Modi Addresses WHO Chief As 'Tulsi Bhai'? Know All About His Efforts To Strengthen Global Health
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba Lowest At 44%

In Mumbai Suburbs, Bhandup West has recorded the highest voter turnout with 61.12 per cent, followed by Borivali and Mulund with 60.5 per cent. In the suburbs, Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency has recorded the lowest voter turnout with 52 per cent.

The voting for all 288 assemblies in Maharashtra was concluded on Wednesday evening. The results will be declared on Saturday, November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahim Records Highest Voter Turnout In Mumbai City With 58%, Colaba...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rift Within MVA? Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut Spar Over CM Face

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Rift Within MVA? Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut Spar Over CM Face

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Dismisses Exit Polls As...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Dismisses Exit Polls As...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kolhapur Records Highest Voter Turnout With 76.25%, Mumbai Lowest With...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kolhapur Records Highest Voter Turnout With 76.25%, Mumbai Lowest With...

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory Near Tarapur MIDC In Palghar; No Casualties Reported...

Maharashtra: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Factory Near Tarapur MIDC In Palghar; No Casualties Reported...