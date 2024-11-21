 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kolhapur Records Highest Voter Turnout With 76.25%, Mumbai Lowest With 52%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentage
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kolhapur Records Highest Voter Turnout With 76.25%, Mumbai Lowest With 52%; Know Districtwise Voting Percentage

The polling for the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday and the state recorded a total of 65.02% voter turnout. Across 36 districts in Maharashtra, Kolhapur recorded the highest voter turnout with 76.25%, followed by Jalna with 72.30%. Mumbai City and Suburbs recorded the least with 52.07% and 55.77% voter turnout. Check districtwise voting percentage here.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra recored 65.02% voter turnout for 2024 assembly elections | File

Mumbai: The polling for the most-awaited 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday evening. The state recorded a total of 65.02 per cent voter turnout, which is 2 per cent higher than the 2019 assembly elections, the Election Commission of India informed.

Across the 36 districts in Maharashtra, Kolhapur has recorded the highest voting percentage with 76.25, followed by Jalna with 72.40 per cent. While, the capital city- Mumbai continued to disappoint by recording lowest voter turnout. Mumbai City and Suburbs have recorded 52.07 per cent and 55.77 per cent voter turnout respectively.

Late on Wednesday night, the Election Commission released the districtwise most updates voting percentage for the Maharashtra assembly elections. The voting percentage as of 11.30 pm, across 36 districts of Maharashtra are:

Ahmednagar - 71.73 percent, Akola - 64.98 percent, Amravati - 65.57 percent, Aurangabad- 68.89 percent, Beed - 67.79 percent, Bhandara - 69.42 percent, Buldhana - 70.32 percent, Chandrapur- 71.27 percent, Dhule - 64.70 percent, Gadchiroli - 73.68 percent, Gondia - 69.53 percent, Hingoli - 71.10 percent, Jalgaon - 64.42 percent, Jalna - 72.30 percent, Kolhapur - 76.25 percent, Latur - 66.92 percent, Mumbai City- 52.07 percent, Mumbai suburbs - 55.77 percent, Nagpur - 60.49 percent, Nanded - 64.92 percent, Nandurbar- 69.15 percent, Nashik - 67.57 percent, Osmanabad - 64.27 percent, Palghar - 65.95 percent, Parbhani - 70.38 percent, Pune - 61.05 percent, Raigad - 67.23 percent, Ratnagiri - 64.55 percent, Sangli - 71.89 percent, Satara - 71.71 percent, Sindhudurg - 68.40 percent, Solapur - 67.36 percent, Thane - 56.05 percent, Wardha - 68.30 percent, Washim - 66.01 percent and Yavatmal - 69.02 percent.

article-image

2% Rise In Total Voting

For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, the state had more than 9.70 crore registered voters. The state had recorded a 63 percent voter turnout during the 2019 assembly elections. The Election Commission had taken several initiatives to encourage voters, especially the youth to step out and exercise their right to vote and participate in the festival of democracy.

The initiatives resulted in 2 percent increase in voter turnout in the 2024 state elections, however, cities like Mumbai and Thane continued to disappoint with lower voting percentages.

article-image

Polling for all 288 assemblies in Maharahtra was conducted in a single-phase on Wednesday and the results will be declared on Saturday, November 23.

