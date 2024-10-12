 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti To Finish Seat-Sharing In 3 Days
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti To Finish Seat-Sharing In 3 Days

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti To Finish Seat-Sharing In 3 Days

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated that 90% of the seat-sharing has been finalised and the decision on only 10% is remaining. The BJP will contest more seats in Vidarbha just like last time.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | File Pic

Mumbai: Amidst reports of disagreements within the Mahayuti regarding seat-sharing, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday said that the ruling alliance will finalise the issue in the next three days.

Bawankule stated that 90% of the seat-sharing has been finalised and the decision on only 10% is remaining. The BJP will contest more seats in Vidarbha just like last time, Bawankule added.

“On October 13, the BJP’s state parliamentary committee will hold a meeting to discuss further plans, and after that, the central parliamentary board will meet,” Bawankule stated. “Once the series of discussions and meetings at various levels of the Mahayuti are completed, the first step will be for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to announce the candidates for the Shiv Sena’s allocated seats. After that, NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will announce their candidates,” he added.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Mahayuti announced its candidates late, giving many of them less time for campaigning. Mahayuti leaders had also admitted that their strategy had failed in this regard. As a result, leaders are now insisting that the seat-sharing for the assembly elections be announced early.

While the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti alliances will contest the upcoming assembly elections with their respective partners, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have decided to run independently. The Mahayuti has already confirmed that the election will be fought under the leadership of Shinde.

