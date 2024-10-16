Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Mahayuti Doesn’t Need To Announce CM Face, He’s Already Here', Says DY. CM Devendra Fadnavis, Backing Eknath Shinde For Chief Minister

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (C) & Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (L) & Ajit Pawar (R) | ANI

Mumbai: In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling Mahayuti does not need to announce the candidate for the chief ministerial post, as Eknath Shinde has already been designated by the alliance for the Chief Minister's post.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "The Mahayuti doesn't have to announce a CM face, our chief minister is sitting here. I challenge Pawar Saheb to announce their face for the CM post."

Taking a dig at the opposition, Fadnavis said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is not announcing CM face as they don't think their CM can come after elections."

Mumbai: Maharahstra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Maha Vikas Aghadi is not announcing the CM face because they don't think their CM can come after the elections. We don't need to announce the CM's face, our CM is sitting here. I challenge Pawar Sahab to declare their face… https://t.co/sx4BPQP2lt pic.twitter.com/2TGWYET59H — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Mumbai: Maharahstra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "We have announced all the schemes, made all the financial provisions and budget for those schemes and not only this, we will also announce some new schemes and benefits for everyone in our manifesto. I assure you that all the… pic.twitter.com/UTFgsKmf4K — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes A Swipe At MVA

Fadnavis further took a swipe at the MVA and said, "The alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi) whose home minister went to jail for accepting a bribe of Rs 100 crore, who planted bombs outside a businessman's house, who were picking up journalists and putting them behind bars, are telling us about the law and order situation. Nirbhaya Squad vehicles were being used to escort their leaders in their government. These people who were the most careless about women's safety and security should not teach us how to keep our Nari Shakti safe."

Adding further, Fadnavis said, "We have announced all the schemes, made all the financial provisions and budget for those schemes and not only this, but we will also announce some new schemes and benefits for everyone in our manifesto."

"I assure you that all the schemes and promises announced by us will have full support of financial provision and no scheme will lack financial support from our side. Initially when we announced the Ladki Bahin Yojana, people from the opposition were claiming that money would not be deposited in the accounts, but till now at least 4 to 5 instalments have been deposited in the accounts of more than 2.5 crore beneficiaries of our state," he said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also spoke at the press conference and said, "Our two years of work and performance is the face of our alliance. The MVA should announce their face as the leader of the opposition."

The Chief Minister further said, "We are presenting our two years performance card. This is not an easy thing to present your report card after two years of your government because to produce such a detailed report card, the government has to perform well."

Mahayuti Govt Report Card Released

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar released the 'Mahayuti' government report card during their joint press conference in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharahstra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar release 'Mahayuti' government report card during their joint press conference in Mumbai



RPI(A) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale is also present. pic.twitter.com/63PXcMcJNE — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2024

RPI(A) chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was also present at the press conference event.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, the Election Commission of India announced on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). With this, the political parties have begun gearing up for an election that will be unprecedented in many ways.

Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Sidesteps Question Related To MVA's CM Candidate

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had sidestepped the question about who will be the MVA's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra. He said the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) will announce its chief ministerial face only after the ruling Mahayuti does the same.

"Let Mahayuti announce their CM face first then we will let you all know who is our CM face. Being in govt, Mahayuti should announce their chief minister face first," Thackeray said during a press briefing in Mumbai on October 13.

Last month, Sharad Pawar said there was no need for the MVA to announce a chief ministerial candidate ahead of the election and the coalition would contest under a collective leadership.

"There is no hurdle anywhere by not announcing the CM's face. No need to think about it now. Who should lead should be decided according to the numbers. There is no need to make any arrangements before elections," Pawar said.

About Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Maharashtra assembly election. According to the election panel, polling will be held in a single phase on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

For Maharashtra, this will be in a single phase. Date of notification - October 22, last date of nomination - October 29, scrutiny - October 30, last date of withdrawal - November 4 and the date of polling will be November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed strong confidence in the Mahuyuti alliance's success in the upcoming Assembly elections, stating that the outcomes of the welfare schemes will be reflected in the election results.

On the opposition casting aspersions on the Election Commission and chastity of EVMs, Shinde said, "When the Opposition wins, they praise the EVMs, the Election Commission, and the courts. But when the results aren't in their favour, they criticize the EVMs. The people of Maharashtra recognize that the Opposition is being hypocritical, claiming that the EVMs and the Election Commission are flawed. We approach elections with confidence, energy, and a focus on development."

In the 2019, Maharashtra Assembly polls, the Congress and unified Shiv Sena had won 154 out of 288 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition. However, this time around the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP and Congress are in alliance to counter the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

In the Lok Sabha election held this year, MVA won 30 of the state's 48 Lok Sabha seats. The ruling alliance won 17. One seat went to an Independent candidate.