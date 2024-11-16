 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Maha-Yuti’s Pratap Sarnaik Unveils Manifesto And Report Card 'Promised-Completed' For Ovala-Majiwada Assembly Seat
The document titled “Promised-Completed” not only showcases the developmental works initiated and completed by Sarnaik during his 15-year stint, but also throws light on the future roadmap which he has chalked out for the region.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Pratap Sarnaik unveils his "Promised-Completed" manifesto and report card for Ovala-Majiwada, highlighting past achievements and future plans, with BJP President J.P. Nadda by his side | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Maha-Yuti candidate and sitting legislator-Pratap Sarnaik from the Ovala-majiwada (146) assembly seat unveiled his constituency-specific report card and vision document in the presence of National BJP President-J. P. Nadda on Saturday.

The document titled “Promised-Completed” not only showcases the developmental works initiated and completed by Sarnaik during his 15-year stint, but also throws light on the future roadmap which he has chalked out for the region.

The promises include- commissioning of the 218 MLD Surya Project facilitating 24x7 water supply, well-equipped 500-bed cashless hospital, a large animal museum toeing the lines of Hong Kong and Singapore, water transportation, implementation of environmentally friendly projects for scientific disposal of waste, addition of e-buses to the existing fleet, setting up of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at strategic locations for motorists, coastal road, creation of education hubs in Thane and Mira-Bhayandar, facilitating halts for long distance trains at Mira Road and Bhayandar railway stations, internal metro line in Thane city, efforts to minimise pollution by encouraging more green spaces, try and start passenger ropeway service in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, like those operating in Bangalore and to prioritize the completion of approved and ongoing development works.

Expressing confidence of winning this election by a margin of more than one lakh votes on the virtue of the string of infrastructure projects and citizen friendly welfare schemes, Sarnaik thanked chief minister-Eknath Shinde for allocating a huge amount of funds which has accelerated the development of the twin-city in the past two years.

The report card mentions projects and schemes including- construction of cement concrete roads, auditorium, conservation and beautification of the historic Ghodbunder fort, swimming pool, good parks, gymnasium, conservation and revival of old wells, beautification of lakes, hostel for tribal students, solar powered street lights on roads leading to remote tribal hamlets, widening the stretch of road between Gaimukh and Fountain Hotel by 60 meters to end traffic congestion.

Notably Sarnaik who has wrestled this constituency for three consecutive terms with thumping majorities is in fray for the fourth time in the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state on 20, November.

