Maharashtra Elections 2024: Jain Religious Leader Nyaypadmasagar Surishwarji Endorses MahaYuti Alliance, Highlights Cultural Safety

Jain religious leader Nyaypadmasagar Surishwarji endorses the MahaYuti alliance, urging followers to vote for cultural safety in the Maharashtra elections

Mumbai: Adding to the clamour among religious groups to endorse their choice of political coalitions for the Maharashtra assembly elections, the influential Jain leader Nyaypadmasagar Surishwarji has asked his followers to vote for the MahaYuti, reminding them of the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh after the change of regime there.

In a message that is being shared widely among his followers, Nyaypadmasagar, who is associated with Jio-Jito (Jain International Organisation and Jain International Trade Organisation) said that BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, and NCP's Ajit Pawar, have done good work in the state. "Your vote will save you and your culture. If Maharashtra is safe, you are safe," he said.

In one of the most polarised assembly elections in the state ever, religious groups have endorsed political coalitions. Last week, he All India Christian Association said that despite the fact that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has not nominated a single Christian candidate for the assembly elections, the community will support the alliance to support democratic values and the country's constitution.

Earlier, Muslim group led by Maulana Sajjad Naumani, a religious scholar based in Mumbai, has offered its support to 269 candidates of the MVA. On Monday, Sikh Samaj Maharashtra endorsed the MahaYuti.