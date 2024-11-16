Maharashtra Elections 2024: Independent Candidate Atul Khobragade Challenges Congress' Nitin Raut And BJP's Dr Milind Mane In Nagpur North Constituency

Atul Khobragae (in blue shirt), independent candidate from North Nagpur, during door to door campaign. Besides crowd funding, he has hundreds of people working for him voluntarily | File Photo

Nagpur: An independent candidate Atul Khobragade propped up by young, educated people as well as women, senior citizens and pensioners could queer the pitch for senior Congress leader and ex-minister Nitin Raut who is seeking his fifth term from Nagpur North constituency. The BJP has once again fielded Dr Milind Mane, a philanthropist medical practitioner, against Raut who defeated him in 2019.

Khobragade is drawing good support in the campaign because of his sincere approach. He believes that the constituency inhabited by Dalits and backwards has remained under-developed. “This area is at least ten years behind as compared to any other constituency in the city in terms of infrastructure, good schools or civic amenities. I want to bring it on par with other parts of the city,” he told FPJ on Saturday.

Contesting elections these days is seen as a preserve of the rich and resourceful few. But Khobgragade is proving to be an exception. Members of North Nagpur Senior Citizens Forum have donated one month's pension for his campaign while many others have crowdfunded as they see a fresh face of hope for the constituency in him. Around 350 volunteers campaign for him voluntarily from morning to late night.

The Youth Graduate Forum started by Khobragade has played a significant role in addressing issues in North Nagpur. He has effectively taken up development of facilities such as a Convention Center, Patankar Udyan, Birdi Main Road, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, and the Indora Metro Station, according to the retired officials who are supporting Khobragade.

“People’s representatives from big parties, may it be Nitin Raut , Damayanti Deshbhratar and Saroj Khaparde have represented us for decades but failed to provide essential amenities such as quality schools and hospitals for the underprivileged here. I want to bring about real, visible and tangible change,” he said.

An agriculture science graduate, Khobragade was involved in university politics. In 2019 he contested the MLC election from the graduates constituency and polled over 14000 votes and emerged second runner up. He makes a living working as a consultant in the educational field.

The presence of a rebel Congress candidate Manoj Sangole , a four-term corporator, could also pose a hurdle for Raut . Sangole on being denied ticket by the Congress switched over to the BSP and is contesting as nominee of that party.

Khobragade as well as Sangole may get sizable votes and harm the winning prospects of Congress candidate Raut or BJP’s Dr Mane Raut was defeated by Dr Mane in 2014.