 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Launches Initiatives To Boost Voter Turnout Ahead Of November 20 Polls
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 09:32 AM IST
BMC | File pic

Mumbai: Given the lower voter turnout in Mumbai in the previous elections, the BMC has undertaken several initiatives to boost voter participation in the November 20 state polls.

Some of the key efforts include the rationalisation of polling stations (ensuring that they are at convenient distance), establishment of voting facilities within housing societies and making essential facilities available at polling stations.

BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani Reviews Election Arrangements

BMC chief Bhushan Gagrani, who is also the district election officer, reviewed the election arrangements on Friday. Steps have been taken to address past issues like distant polling stations and long queues. As a result, polling stations have been rationalised for better convenience. Their number has increased from 2,509 in the previous Lok Sabha elections to 2,538 in Mumbai.

article-image

Similarly, now there are 7,574 voting booths in the suburbs as compared to 7,384 in general polls. Other initiatives include ‘Know Your Polling Station’ campaign, transportation facility for Person with Disability voters.

“Awareness campaigns are being amplified through media, street plays, celebrity outreach and activities like rap songs and flash mobs,” said a civic official. Polling stations have been rationalised to accommodate 1,200 to 1,300 voters each, with increased stations in high-rise buildings.

