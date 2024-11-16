Maharashtra Elections 2024: In Mumbai's Magathane, Activist Enters Fray Against Candidates Of Shiv Sena, UBT, & MNS To Highlight Long-Pending Issues

To turn the spotlight on several long-pending issues concerning Mumbaikars, Gopal Jhaveri, a social activist, has decided to enter the electoral fray as an Independent. He will contest the November 20 state polls from the Magathane constituency. The 52-year-old will face off against Shinde Sena candidate and sitting MLA Prakash Surve, Sena (UBT) nominee Udesh Patekar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Nayan Kadam.

The founder of the Mumbai March Organisation, which was established in 2011, Jhaveri and his peers have frequently raised problems related to infrastructure and environment, impacting Mumbai. In the past, he has worked with the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and MNS to address several citizen-centric problems.

Explaining his decision to contest the polls, Jhaveri said, “The purpose behind running for the elections is to take up important social causes. Winning or losing is not the question, instead I want to bring several persistent issues affecting Mumbai to the table.” Describing his agenda, he said, “I am fighting for a slum-free Mumbai. Mumbaikars contribute 25% of the nation’s income tax, 28% of railway revenue and 6.14% of GDP, yet they live in poor conditions.”

He continued, “Every day, several people die after falling from local trains. Since 1967, three development plan roads have been sanctioned, but they never became a reality due to several bottlenecks.” The impediment has worsened Mumbai’s traffic problems, causing the citizens to suffer daily, said Jhaveri, adding that many patients die in ambulances which don't reach hospitals on time due to traffic. Similar is the case of fire brigade vehicles which often get stuck in huge jams and fail to reach the spot when needed, he said.

“We launched the 'Lapata Sadake' (missing roads) campaign to address the need for road connectivity, but authorities have not yet taken any action. Environmental issues also persist,” said the activist, reasoning that such issues prompted him to fight the polls. However, he said that he very well knows that the contest is no cakewalk.

"It's challenging, but not impossible. In strict adherence of the poll code, I am not using a microphone or car for campaigning. Political parties have systems, workers and funds at their disposal. However, as an activist with a small team and minimal funds, I have chosen to focus on principles,” Jhaveri said. “Some parties even offered me a ticket, but I am not interested in gaining power. My purpose is to fight for the common citizens of Mumbai,” he asserted.

In the past, several other activists and those fighting for the environment have taken the electoral route to highlight the public's concerns. Notable among them is Mrunal Gorhe, a social activist, known for her advocacy of women’s rights. Medha Patkar, renowned for spearheading the Narmada Bachao Andolan movement, contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North East as an AAP candidate.

Jhaveri's agenda

To make Mumbai slum-free

Resolve perennial traffic woes

Improve road connectivity

Address green concerns