Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Do Not Think It's Her Voice,' Says NCP-SP's Yugendra Pawar In Response To 'Bitcoin Scam' Allegations

Baramati (Maharashtra): NCP-SP (Nationalist Congress Party- Sharad Pawar Chandra faction) candidate for the Baramati seat Yugendra Pawar on Wednesday cast his vote.

Pawar spoke on the allegations dropped by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil on Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole's usage of bitcoin-scam-tainted cash to fund polls and said that one should notice the video clip of BJP leaders that went viral.

Yugendra Pawar On The Bitcoin Scam

Speaking to ANI, Pawar said "I have not seen the audio clip.. but I am sure she hasn't done something like this. I do not think it's her voice. Yesterday video clip of some BJP leaders had also went viral. You should also look at that."

He also expressed his confidence for the elections ad said that since Sharad Pawar was with him, he wasn't nervous at all.

"Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar) is with us, so I am not nervous at all. I am contesting elections for the first time, but I have been in politics for so many years, this is nothing new for me. Now the new generation should come forward, and now if we have to tackle their questions, then a young leader should also be ready," the Baramati candidate said.

Further, he said that he was 100 percent confident that the people of Baramati would not forget Sharad Pawar and would bless them.

"I am 100 percent confident that the people of Baramati will not forget Sharad Pawar and will bless us," he added.

The most anticipated elections are taking place in Baramati, where Ajit Pawar is contesting against the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) Yugendra Pawar, the son of his younger brother, Shrinivas Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections and will conclude at 6 pm.

Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies.

A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. The BJP is contesting 149 seats, Shiv Sena 81, and the NCP 59. The Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) 86. The BSP is contesting 237 seats, while other smaller parties are also in the fray. The state has approximately 9.7 crore registered voters.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the polls. Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards. More than 2,000 police officers and over 25,000 police personnel are on duty to maintain law and order during the elections.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

