 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Hits Back At Asaduddin Owaisi's Remarks, Says 'They Are Descendants Of Razakars, How Can They Talk To Us?'
ANIUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit back at AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks and said that they are descendants of "Razakars", who tortured the people of Marathwada.

Speaking to media persons during his election rally in Nagpur today, Fadnavis said, "They are descendants of 'Razakars'. The 'Razakars' tortured the people of Marathwada, looted their lands, tried to rape women, and destroyed families. How can they talk to us?"

What Is A Razakar?

Razakar is an Arabic word that means volunteers. It is considered derogatory in Bangladesh as it refers to people who supported the Pakistan Army in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Remarks

On Sunday, during an election campaign at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Owaisi replied to Fadnavis' "Vote-Jihad" and "Dharma yuddha" remarks. The AIMIM Chief said that his ancestors did Jihad against Britishers and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Fadnavis cannot defeat him in a debate.

Asaduddin Owaisi said this in the Aurangabad East Assembly seat where he was campaigning for party candidate Imtiaz Jaleel.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Remarks

On Saturday Fadnavis while campaigning for Mahayuti candidates for Assembly polls, said that that "Vote-Jihad" should be countered by "Dharma-Yuddha" of the vote.

Further, the Maharashtra Deputy CM exuded confidence in winning the Nagpur South-West Assembly seat, from where he is the candidate.

"This constituency is my family. They have elected me five times. Whatever I am today is because of them. Our (Mahayuti) credibility is high, their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) credibility is zero. Ladli Behan Yojana is a game changer scheme and I am confident that Ladli Behna will remain with us," Devendra Fadnavis said.

Fadnavis also held a roadshow in Nagpur today ahead of the Assembly polls.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Assembly elections in the state are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

