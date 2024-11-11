Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment

Nana Patole | PTI

State Congress president Nana Patole, in a letter to the Election Commission (EC), alleged that the recent conditional appointment of Sanjay Kumar Verma as Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) is a breach of constitutional provisions, Supreme Court directives and established administrative norms. Patole, in the letter, urged the EC to review and take swift action on the appointment, arguing that the conditional nature of the appointment could compromise the DGP’s ability to function impartially during the election period.

In the letter, Patole noted that on November 5, the EC had issued specific directives under Article 324 of the Constitution, requiring an unconditional DGP appointment to ensure neutrality and independence within the police force during elections. Despite this, the Maharashtra government proceeded with a conditional appointment order, which Patole argues undermines the EC's authority and encroaches upon its constitutional mandate.

Patole further pointed out that the government's action violates the landmark Supreme Court ruling in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case, which laid down guidelines for DGP appointments, emphasising the need for merit, political neutrality and protection from political influence.

He expressed concerns that the conditional appointment of Sanjay Verma could destabilise police leadership and administrative continuity, especially if the government plans to appoint Rashmi Shukla as DGP after the elections. Such a move, according to Patole, would create legal and administrative complications and negatively affect the efficiency of the police force. He also noted that the government's actions could disturb constitutional balance and lead to legal uncertainties.