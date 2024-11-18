Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likens BJP & RSS To 'Poisonous Snake' In Sangli Rally

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Addressing A Rally In Sangli | X @ Mallikarjun Kharge

Pune: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday likened the BIP and the BSS to "poison” and termed them as politically lethal. Addressing a rally in Sangli, on the penultimate day, Kharge cited the analogy of "a poisonous snake” to buttress his contention.

"If there is anything which is politically the most dangerous in India, it is the BJP and the RSS. They are like poison. If a snake bites, the person (who is hitten) dies..such a poisonous snake should be killed,” said Kharge.

In a dig at the BIP, Kharge said the number of leaders who had campaigned in Maharashtra outnumbered the number of party candidates in the fray.

"The Prime Minister, Home Minister (Amit Shah) and other leaders have been here. Today, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also marked his presence. No idea what happened. In UP, 10 children died in a devastating fire at a hospital. Despite that, he did not halt his rallies in the state,” the Congress president said.

Congress President Takes Potshots At PM Modi

Kharge also took potshots at PM Narendra Modi. This is an assembly election and not for electing the prime minister of the country, he said, adding that his (Modi's) "thirst for authority" is unsatiated. He also slammed Modi for not visiting strife-torn Manipur and instead travelling abroad.

"Modi was here till yesterday. Today he is abroad. Manipur is burning, people are dying, adivasi women are disrespected, and women are raped but Modi never visited Manipur. He is on foreign tours. Today he again overseas. I want to tell him, first look after your home. Make the country strong first. You can go anywhere later," Kharge added.