Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP’s Prashant Thakur Seeks 4th Term As Panvel MLA, Highlights Development Amid MVA Rival’s Criticism On Core Issues

Thane: As Maharashtra prepares for the upcoming state elections on November 20, Prashant Thakur, the sitting MLA of Panvel, is aiming for a fourth consecutive term. Riding on the back of successful development campaigns like ‘Laadki Bahin’ and various infrastructure initiatives, Thakur, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is campaigning hard to retain his seat. His record of significant developmental work is mixed with allegations and challenges, making the race against his rival, Balaram Patil of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a high-stakes battle.

Thakur, who previously served as the Chairman of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), is a seasoned politician with a reputation for delivering large-scale infrastructural projects in the rapidly growing region of Panvel. Under his leadership, Panvel has seen a major facelift with improved road connectivity, enhanced public transportation options, and significant upgrades in healthcare and education infrastructure.

"I’ve always maintained a strong connection with my constituents," Thakur told FPJ. "I meet people regularly, listen to their grievances, and work to resolve them. From organizing health camps to hosting local sports events, I’ve ensured I stay grounded with the grassroots of Panvel."

One of Thakur's most prominent achievements is his push for infrastructure development. The road network in Panvel, once plagued by traffic jams, has undergone significant improvements under his watch. Local commuters now experience smoother travel, thanks to the widening of major roads and the expansion of suburban rail and bus services.

“Before Thakur came into power, traffic was a nightmare,” said Rajesh Patil, a local shopkeeper. “Now, I can go from one end of Panvel to the other without sitting in traffic for hours. It's a real improvement."

Thakur has also prioritized healthcare and education. His efforts in establishing new primary healthcare centers and upgrading existing ones have made medical services more accessible to Panvel’s growing population. In education, the renovation of government schools and the establishment of new institutions have improved learning facilities for students, giving the region a better educational options.

Despite these successes, Thakur has faced criticism from his opponents, especially in the areas of water scarcity and waste management. Balaram Patil, who is running against him on the MVA ticket, has been vocal about the lack of progress in solving these perennial issues.

"Where was Thakur when the people needed him? He may have focused on roads and buildings, but the real issues of water shortage and garbage collection are still affecting the common man," Patil charged.

Thakur, however, quickly countered these allegations, pointing out that Patil, who served as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) until 2022, was also part of the government when similar problems persisted in the region.

"Let’s not forget, when Patil’s party was in power, many of these same issues existed. If anyone knows how to address them, it's me," Thakur retorted.

Patil, a senior leader of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), has also raised concerns about the environmental toll of Thakur's development projects. Critics argue that unchecked urbanization has led to the destruction of mangroves and green spaces, threatening the local ecology.

"Development is important, but it should not come at the cost of our environment," said an environmentalist adding, "Panvel is losing its natural beauty due to rampant construction. Thakur needs to take environmental sustainability more seriously."

In addition to these issues, some residents have expressed frustration with the uneven distribution of development, suggesting that certain areas in Panvel have benefitted disproportionately from the MLA’s initiatives.

"While certain parts of Panvel are thriving with infrastructure upgrades, others remain neglected," said Anita Desai, a homemaker from Vichumbe. "Water scarcity, irregular garbage collection, and poor road conditions are still major issues here."

Nonetheless, Thakur’s social welfare programs, including subsidies for food grains, senior citizen pensions, and housing schemes, have been well-received by many constituents.

“Thakur’s housing scheme was a lifesaver for my family,” said Meera Jadhav, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. "We finally have a roof over our heads, thanks to his efforts."

As Election Day approaches, the race between Thakur and Patil is heating up. While Thakur is touting his developmental track record, his critics argue that his administration has failed to address basic issues like water supply and waste management.

For some voters, like Sunil Kadam from Kharghar, the decision is more nuanced: "Thakur has made strides in development, but there’s always room for improvement. We need a leader who listens to everyone, no matter how small or big their issue is. It's about balance."

As the election draws nearer, it remains to be seen whether Prashant Thakur’s mix of infrastructural achievements and welfare schemes will be enough to secure him another term in the face of a determined challenge from the MVA’s Balaram Patil.