Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP’s Ganesh Naik Stirs Up Storm With Controversial Remark; Says 'All My Rivals Are Dead'

Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik | X

Mumbai: Amid the Assembly election campaign, BJP nominee and former minister Ganesh Naik from the Airoli constituency sparked controversy on Thursday by stating that all his rivals who conspired against him are dead.

His remarks came at a time when many leaders in the Mahayuti opposed Naik's nomination and declined to campaign for him. Despite facing challenges from within the BJP, Naik adopted an aggressive stance, asserting that he is fully capable of handling the situation.

“Last time, I was inattentive. Everyone knows that I was cheated and lost in the 1999 elections. I had a lead of 7,500 votes in the first round. All the people who conspired against me are dead; not one is left alive. One should not speak ill of the dead. Tell the Lord to keep them with Him so their souls can rest in peace,” said Naik.

Naik's Political Stint

Naik, who lost to Shiv Sena candidate Sitaram Bhoir as an NCP nominee in the 1999, was elected again as an NCP candidate in 2004 and 2009. However, he lost to BJP candidate Manda Mhatre in the Belapur seat during 2014. In 2019, he was elected from Airoli as the BJP nominee after his son, sitting legislator Sandeep Naik, chose to opt out of the electoral race.

Shiv Sena Leader Slams Ganesh Naik's Remarks

Hours after Naik's controversial statement, Shiv Sena leader Vijay Chaugule reacted sharply. “Ganesh Naik has made this statement about Shiv Sena's former Thane district Anand Dighe and former NCP veteran Vasant Davkhare. We seek votes displaying Anand Dighe's photo. Anand Dighe is God to us. If Ganesh Naik is so outrageous, we will hold a public protest against him near Balasaheb Thackeray's statue in Airoli.

Although Naik successfully secured his nomination from the Airoli constituency, his efforts, along with those of his son Sandeep Naik, to obtain the BJP ticket for the neighboring Belapur seat were unsuccessful, as the party nominated sitting legislator Manda Mhatre instead.