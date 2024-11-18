Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Leader Dr Anil Bonde Slams Congress Over Soybean Pricing Promises, Says, 'First Fulfill Promises Made To Karnataka Farmers'

Anil Bonde | Twitter

Mumbai: Dr. Anil Bonde, a Member of Parliament and prominent BJP leader, has criticized Congress for misleading farmers in Maharashtra regarding soybean prices. His remarks follow a recent promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who assured farmers in Vidarbha that the party would secure a price of ₹7,000 per quintal for soybeans if voted to power. However, farmers in Karnataka—where Congress currently holds power—are reportedly receiving only ₹3,751 per quintal, which is ₹1,141 less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

This significant price gap has sparked doubts about the authenticity of Congress's promises, with many accusing the party of using false assurances to gain electoral support. Soybean is a key crop in India's agricultural sector, with the country producing around 10 million tons annually. Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are the leading producers, with Maharashtra contributing roughly 40-45 lakh tons of the total yield. Over the years, the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions in Maharashtra have seen a surge in soybean cultivation, making the issue of fair pricing even more critical.

About The Promise Made By Congress Party

As part of its electoral campaign, Congress has heavily criticized the Mahayuti-led government for offering only ₹6,000 per quintal to soybean farmers, promising instead ₹7,000 if they come to power. However, the price disparity in Karnataka—particularly in Bidar and Gulbarga markets—has raised questions about the party’s ability to fulfill such commitments.

Dr. Bonde's Challenge To Congress

Dr. Bonde challenged Congress to first ensure that Karnataka's soybean farmers receive ₹7,000 per quintal, as promised by the party, before making similar pledges in Maharashtra. He specifically targeted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, whose home district, Gulbarga, is facing a soybean pricing crisis. Bonde accused Kharge of ignoring the plight of farmers in his own constituency while making sweeping promises in other states.

In contrast, Bonde pointed to the BJP's efforts to assist farmers, noting that Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has introduced a ₹5,000 per hectare aid scheme and is planning a Bhavantar (price support) initiative to address price discrepancies in Maharashtra.

Bonde urged Maharashtra's farmers to be cautious about Congress's promises and to hold the party accountable for fulfilling its commitments before placing their trust in it.