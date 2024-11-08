Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel Slams BJP For Linking Red Colour To Naxalism, Defends Congress’s ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’

Ex CM of Chhatisgarh and AICC observer for Vidarbha , Bhupesh Baghel, talking to reporters in Nagpur on Friday | File Photo

Nagpur: “Why is the BJP suddenly afraid of colour red,” asked ex-chief minister of Chattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel. “Earlier they were incensed by the green colour and now with red,” said Baghel who is AICC observer in-charge of Vidarbha for the Maharashtra elections.

Baghel was referring to the allegation by deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis that the choice of 'red’ colour for the cover of pocket-size diaries symbolizing Indian Constitution and flaunted by those attending the “Samvidhan Samman Sammelan” of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the proof that the Congress party was backed by the urban Naxalites.

Dismissing the leftist links, Baghel said the Congress party was the Naxals biggest enemy and that is why they massacred in one ambush 13 top leaders of the Chhatisgarh Congress, including V C Shukla and Mahendra Karma. “The BJP as well as Naxals do not have faith in Indian Constitution. The BJP-led government in Maharashtra is unconstitutional as per the Supreme Court verdict,” the senior Congress leader asserted.

When Lord Hanuman sports red colur, so is goddess’ Durga’s chunari, the rising sun is red and Hindu mythology has significance for that coulour, it is strange that Fadnavis is taking objection to the colour and associating it with the Naxalites, Baghel stated here.

He said that the BJP and its allies were rattled by the series of Samvidhan Sammelans being addressed by Rahul Gandhi in which he is talking about equitable rights and level playing field for all industrialists instead of one or two getting all contracts and projects. Defending the caste- census demand, Baghel said it was essential to have correct data to provide benefits of the government schemes to the needy constituents of society.

On the freebies shower promised by five guarantees by the Congress-led MVA, he said the government coffers would never go dry in providing necessary relief to the deprived and needy masses.

“When we offered them in Karnataka and Telangana, the BJP slammed it and called it ‘revdi culture.’ Now the Mahayuti is offering slew of freebies like Ladki Bahin and farm loan waivers,” he said.

Baghel expressed confidence that the MVA would win the elections comfortably and implement the five guarantees sincerely to benefit women, youth and farmers.