Maharashtra Elections 2024: After Missing Deadline To File Nomination, Anees Ahmed Returns To Congress; Was Fielded By VBA From Nagpur

Mumbai: In an interesting twist ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate from Nagpur Central who missed the deadline by few minutes to file his nomination papers, joined back Congress party today (Saturday, November 2). On October 29, Ahmed claimed that despite reaching the office before 3 pm, he was not allowed to file his nomination papers.

Ahmed is a three-term MLA and was a cabinet minister when the Congress was in the power in Maharashtra. He exited the Congress party and joined Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA on October 28 and was nominated from Nagpur Central.

He officially rejoined the party in presence of Congress Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala in Mumbai on Saturday.

Congress Had Denied Ticket To Ahmed

Ahmed, a senior politician once a close associate of late Ahmed Patel of Congress and a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, was denied the ticket by the Congress from his traditional North Nagpur seat which has a sizable Muslim and Halba community votes. The Congress preferred to give the ticket to a youth leader Bunty Shelke, a runner-up of the 2019 assembly elections. The BJP has fielded its youth leader, Pravin Datke, replacing its three-term MLA Vikas Kumbhare.

Ahmed resigned from the Congress party and rushed to Mumbai where he met VBA president Prakash Ambedkar who welcomed him into his party and offered him AB forms to contest from Nagpur Central seat. Ahmed returned to Nagpur on Monday and prepared papers for his election. However, he failed to file his nomination papers on time.

"I reached the election office but was unnecessarily held up by security men for precious last minutes. I sorted out with them but was then the door to the polling office was closed as it was already the 3 pm deadline" Ahmed had said.

Welcoming Ahmed back to the Congress, party's state in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said, "Ahmed is a longtime Congressman and was member of Youth Congress too. He joined VBA to contest the elections, but missed deadline to file his nomination. For some reason he has now resigned from VBA and came back to Congress. We are glad he is back."