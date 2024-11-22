Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Sena UBT's Sharad Koli Holds 'Hit With Footwear' Protest Against Congress MP Praniti Shinde, Case Registered In Solapur

Case registered against Sena UBT leaders in Solapur after protesting without permission |

Solapur: After the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction deputy leader from Solapur, Sharad Koli and former MLA Uttam Prakash Khandare organised a 'Jode Maro' (Hit with foorwear) andolan against the Congress MP from Solapur Praniti Shinde, a case has been registered against Koli for organising the protest without taking required permissions. The rift between the Shiv Sena UBT and Congress erupted soon after the polling for 2024 Maharahtra assembly elections concluded.

Speaking with the media, former chief minister of Maharashtra and father of Praniti Shinde, Sushilkumar Shinde said that the Congress extended support to an Independent candidate, Dharmaraj Kadadi for the assembly polls for the Solapur South seat. The constituency was the stronghold of the Congress, however, in the seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly polls, the constituency went into Shiv Sena UBT. Sena UBT fielded Amar Patil.

Hours after the voting for the assembly polls concluded on Wednesday, the news broke that Congress extended support to an Independent candidate instead of the Sena UBT candidate, who was the official MVA candidate from Solapur South. This agitated the Sena UBT leaders and Sene UBT's former MLA Uttam Prakash Khandare and deputy leader Sharad Koli called Shinde 'Gaddar' (traitor) by publicly displaying the placards and also held a 'Jode Maro' andolan in Solapur.

The Shiv Sena UBT leaders from Solapur staged protest outside MP Praniti Shinde's office by displaying pictures of the MP and her father, former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, calling the, 'Gaddar'.

The local police had also appealed to the protesters not to gather in large numbers as there was a ban on gatherings. Ignoring this, the protestors protested and violated the order. A case has been registered against Sharad Koli and the protesters under BNS 223 and Maharashtra Police Act 135 for protesting without any permission.