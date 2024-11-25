 Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Ramdas Athawale Claims Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Next CM With NCP's Support; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Election Results 2024: Ramdas Athawale Claims Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Next CM With NCP's Support; VIDEO

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Ramdas Athawale Claims Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Next CM With NCP's Support; VIDEO

Union Minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is poised to become the next Chief Minister of the state, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar extending his support.

IANSUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) chief Ramdas Athawale | X

Mumbai, Nov 25: Union Minister and Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is poised to become the next Chief Minister of the state, with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar extending his support.

After meeting Fadnavis at his residence, Athawale said the decision on the Chief Minister's post would be finalised within the next two to three days. He also revealed that the oath-taking ceremony would soon follow and assured that the RPI-A would secure a Cabinet berth.

"In my discussion with Fadnavis, I was informed that the Cabinet formation will be decided shortly, and the oath-taking ceremony will take place in the next two to three days. I have been assured that the RPI-A will also be allocated a ministry in the Cabinet," Athawale told IANS.

The Union Minister expressed confidence in Fadnavis' leadership, asserting, "Devendra Fadnavis will be chosen as the next Chief Minister. The BJP has got 132 seats. Ajit Pawar also extended the support of 41 seats to Devendra Fadnavis. Discussions with Eknath Shinde are still underway."

FPJ Shorts
'Very Proud Of The Way We Responded
'Very Proud Of The Way We Responded": Jasprit Bumrah After India's Historic Win In Perth
Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
Varun Dhawan Deletes LinkedIn Account Within 4 Days After Getting Trolled For His Bio
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
KA OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kiran Abbavaram's Film
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident
VIDEO: Drunk Driver On Hitting Spree, Smashes AUDI Into 5 Vehicles In Ahmedabad; Caught Smoking After Accident

Athawale also suggested that Eknath Shinde, who led Shiv Sena to win 58 seats, should be honoured with a central position, while Shiv Sena should get one Deputy Chief Minister seat.

"Shinde's contribution is significant, with 57 seats and notable developmental work over the past 2.5 years. We respect his efforts," he added.

In the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, securing 132 seats, followed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 57 and Ajit Pawar-led NCP with 41. The MahaYuti alliance collectively won a record 230 of the 288 seats, marking a historic victory.

The BJP broke its previous records of 105 seats in 2019 and 122 in 2014, strengthening its claim for the Chief Minister's post. Fadnavis remains the frontrunner, with broad support from the alliance.

Read Also
'Even Rahul Gandhi's Father's Father Can't Change Constitution': Ramdas Athawale At Navi Mumbai...
article-image

However, Fadnavis has said, "Leaders of the three parties will sit together to discuss and decide on the chief ministership. This outcome is incredible and unprecedented. People have voted for us wholeheartedly, and we are grateful for their trust."

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fadnavis To Serve As Maharashtra CM For Initial 2.5 Years, Then Take Over As BJP Prez; Shinde To...

Fadnavis To Serve As Maharashtra CM For Initial 2.5 Years, Then Take Over As BJP Prez; Shinde To...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Ramdas Athawale Claims Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Next CM With...

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Ramdas Athawale Claims Devendra Fadnavis Will Be Next CM With...

Aaditya Thackeray Elected Shiv Sena UBT Legislature Party Leader, Sunil Prabhu Named Chief Whip;...

Aaditya Thackeray Elected Shiv Sena UBT Legislature Party Leader, Sunil Prabhu Named Chief Whip;...

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Nails Campaign Banner To Tree On Mari-Gold Road In Mira Road,...

Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Nails Campaign Banner To Tree On Mari-Gold Road In Mira Road,...

'I Haven't Resigned Yet,' Says Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Amid Rumours Of Quitting Post...

'I Haven't Resigned Yet,' Says Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole Amid Rumours Of Quitting Post...