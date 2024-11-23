Maharashtra Election Results 2024: MVA's Weak Candidacies Helped Mahayuti Secure Historic Leads In Colaba & Malabar Hill

Mahayuti leaders addressed the media on Saturday evening | X/@Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: South Mumbai’s most affluent constituencies of Colaba and Malabar Hill gave a clear mandate to their incumbent MLAs. While both the BJP legislators won by a huge margin, the credit goes to Maha Vikas Aghadi for fielding weak candidates who could not even give a decent fight to these strong MLAs.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar Wins From Colaba Constituency

Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar won from the Colaba constituency for the second time as he received 81,085 votes against his competitor Heera Nawaji Devasi from Congress, who received 32,504 votes.

Notably, the votes received by the Congress candidate was even lower than the lead received by Narwekar. In 2019 election, Narwekar became an MLA for the first time after he won the election with a lead of 16,195 votes. However, this year he saw a three-fold rise in his lead to 48,581 votes.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha Wins Election For 7th Time From Malabar Hill Constituency

Similarly, Mangal Prabhat Lodha won the election for the seventh time from Malabar Hill constituency as he received 1,01,197 votes against his candidate Bherulal Choudhary from Shiv Sena (UBT), who received 33,178 votes.

Lodha received the highest vote share in Mumbai by securing 73.38% of the total votes polled. His lead of 68,019 was two times higher than the total votes received by his opponent. Although Lodha received the highest number of votes in his career, his vote share dropped by 2.49% compared to the 2019 election.

Notably, the candidates fielded by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on both these constituencies were undoubtedly too weak to contest against political bigwigs like Lodha and Narwekar. While Choudhari was an unknown face, Dewai was known only for losing the 2019 election against Lodha from Malabar Hill constituency.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha Expresses Gratitude

Post victory, Lodha said, "I am deeply grateful to every citizen of Malabar Hill for giving me the opportunity to serve as an MLA for the seventh time. I have been working tirelessly for the development of this area for years, and I will continue to do so. Inspired by the thoughts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I will fulfill my promise to the citizens of Malabar Hill for its development."

Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar Expresses His Gratitude

Narwekar said, “This historic win is not mine alone and it belongs to each of the voters who believed in our shared vision of a better Colaba. I promise to honour this trust by working tirelessly to address the concerns and fulfill our collective dreams for Colaba. We will continue striving toward bringing a change and building a Colaba that we can all be proud of.”