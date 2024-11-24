Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Gives Credit To Pro-People Initiatives For Victory In State Polls

Mahayuti leaders addressed the media on Saturday evening | X/@Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: In a joint media interaction at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official residence, he himself, and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attributed the overwhelming victory of the Mahayuti to the success of its pro-people initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin scheme.

The joint victory speech highlighted not only their political success but also their shared vision for Maharashtra, “built on unity, development, and people-centric policies”. Shinde hailed the victory as historic, emphasising that the people of Maharashtra had taken control of the election, delivering a decisive win for Mahayuti.

“This speaks volumes about the real essence of the Shiv Sena and NCP,” Shinde stated. He also highlighted plans to empower ordinary citizens, saying, “I was once called the ‘Common Man’ CM, but the people have transformed us into ‘superheroes’. Now, we aim to uplift every common man into a ‘superman’.”

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Express Gratitude To The People

Shinde expressed profound gratitude to the public for their support, saying, “I bow before the people of Maharashtra. Words cannot express my thanks.”

He also defended his government’s initiatives, noting that the opposition criticised its schemes, even challenging them in court. However, he made it clear that these schemes were not just promises but actions, with the Mahayuti already transferring funds under the Ladki Bahin Yojana directly to beneficiaries. When asked about the next Chief Minister, Shinde clarified that the coalition had never been divided on this issue.

“We will discuss and decide on the CM position amicably,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On The Pivotal Role Played By Ladki Bahin Scheme

Ajit Pawar, in his address, underscored the pivotal role of the Ladki Bahin scheme in securing the stupendous win. He explained that the scheme created an overwhelming wave of support among women, catching the opposition off guard. He noted that although early predictions were uncertain, the people of Maharashtra, focused on development. “I thank the people for their trust,” he said.

Reflecting on the alliance’s success, Pawar admitted that the large mandate came with high expectations. “This is an extraordinary victory, and with it comes immense responsibility. We are committed to working with financial discipline and addressing economic issues,” he said.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On The Victory

Devendra Fadnavis, addressing a gathering at the BJP state office, credited the campaign’s success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and the message of ‘Ek hain to safe hain’. He also lauded the tireless efforts of party workers, Sangh Parivar members, and the broader alliance in countering false propaganda. He stressed that their victory is not just a political win but also a testament to the strength of Maharashtra’s spiritual and cultural traditions.

The Deputy CM also thanked the national BJP leadership, including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and others, for their support in the campaign. “This victory is the result of the collective efforts of our entire alliance, and we will work for the development of Maharashtra.”