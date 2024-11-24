Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Congress' Aslam Shaikh Retains Malad West Seat, Secures Fourth Consecutive Victory

Shaikh managed to steal back the lead and gradually moved towards a total lead of 6,227 votes. |

While all the constituencies in North Mumbai gave a unanimous mandate to Mahayuti with huge lead, Congress’s incumbent MLA Aslam Shaikh managed to hold his power in Malad West. Although the BJP fielded a new but locally known face from the constituency and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also campaigned for the BJP to defeat Shaikh, he managed to win the constituency for the fourth consecutive term.

Shaikh, who was first elected from Malad West constituency in 2009, retained his power for the third time in 2024 assembly election. Shaikh received 98,202 votes against BJP’s Vinod Shelar, who received 91,975 votes in a close contest. While Shelar maintained his lead till the 14th round, Shaikh managed to steal back the lead and gradually moved towards a total lead of 6,227 votes.

Although Shelar contested the assembly elections for the first time, he is a known face in the constituency due to his strong roots as a municipal corporator. He is also the brother of Bandra West MLA and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar. Shelar has been active in the constituency and held important local positions in the party.

However, Shelar failed to break Shaikh’s streak as he lost against him with 6,227 votes in his maiden election. Moreover, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad also campaigned on ground to mobilise voters in the Malad West constituency to vote for BJP. Under its state-wide campaign, VHP knocked doors asking people to vote for Hindu candidates and the party working as the well wished of Hindus.

The Free Press Journal had earlier reported that VHP was focusing on making the Mahayuti win from Malad West where Shaikh was contesting and Chandivali constituency, where Congress’ Arif naseem Khan contested. Although the Hindu organisation succeeded in giving a huge lead to Shiv Sena candidate from Chandivali, it failed to mobilise victory for BJP in Malad West.

“I am truly humbled and grateful for people’s trust and support in re-electing me as their MLA for the fourth time. To every resident, Congress karyakarta and supporter, their live and tireless efforts have made this possible. I will continue to work with dedication to be worthy of confidence,” said Shaikh after victory.