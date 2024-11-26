 Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Defends EVM Fairness Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's Manipulation Allegations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Election Results 2024: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Defends EVM Fairness Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's Manipulation Allegations

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram Defends EVM Fairness Amid Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's Manipulation Allegations

Congress MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Monday countered the claims of some Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders regarding the fairness of voting through the electoral voting machines (EVMs) saying he had “no doubt about its efficacy”.

Gaurav Vivek BhatnagarUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:05 AM IST
article-image
Karti Chidambaram | PTI

New Delhi: Congress MP and former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram on Monday countered the claims of some Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders regarding the fairness of voting through the electoral voting machines (EVMs) saying he had “no doubt about its efficacy”.

His statement came on a day when Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the credibility of the Maharashtra results and demanded that the “results be annulled and fresh elections be conducted with paper ballot.”

Talking to the media in the Parliament premises, the Congress MP said, “I have been participating in elections using EVMs since 2004 and have never had a bad experience. I have no evidence to suggest any kind of manipulation or tampering.”

He, however, qualified his statement regarding whether EVMs were fair under all circumstances, saying, “If others have any doubt about the efficacy of EVMs, it is for them to raise but I have had no no doubt about the robustness of the efficacy of EVMs.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

His comments come at a time when the Congress had raised the issue of allegedly malfunctioning EVMs following the recent Haryana Assembly elections.

Earlier, Congress spokesperson Mohan Kumaramanglam had stated on Sunday, “This wasn’t a rigged election” and that “the words EVM should not be uttered when losing just as they are forgotten when we are winning”.

These comments were not in consonance with the claims of Congress's MVA partner the Shiv Sena (UBT). MP Sanjay Raut had stated that his party does not accept this as people’s mandate and had claimed that “something is fishy in election results.” Party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi too had termed the results “unacceptable”.

Read Also
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: UBT's Sanjay Raut Cries Conspiracy, Says 'This Can't Be Decision...
article-image

Raut on Monday further claimed that there were over 450 complaints about EVMs malfunctioning, but no action was taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada