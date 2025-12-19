Maharashtra Election Commissioner Directs Preparations For Smooth Municipal Polls

Maharashtra State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare | ANI

Mumbai: State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare on Thursday directed officials to constitute adequate flying squads to ensure the smooth conduct of municipal corporation elections and strict enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He also instructed that election officers’ offices be fully equipped and that detailed planning be undertaken well in advance to facilitate easy voting for citizens.

Waghmare was speaking during a video conference with municipal commissioners of 29 municipal corporations across the state to review preparations for the upcoming election process. State Election Commission Secretary Suresh Kakani and other senior officials were present during the meeting.

The Election Commissioner emphasized that flying squads must strictly enforce the Model Code of Conduct, for which municipal commissioners should ensure sufficient manpower. He also directed officials to coordinate closely with the police machinery to maintain law and order during the election period.

Waghmare further instructed that election officers’ offices should be immediately equipped with ward maps, ward-wise reservation details, nomination and affidavit formats, required staff, and essential materials. To ensure voter convenience, polling stations should be provided with minimum basic facilities. Wherever feasible, model polling stations or pink polling stations should also be set up, he added.

During the meeting, Suresh Kakani made a detailed presentation on the relevant municipal laws and various orders issued by the State Election Commission. He stated that the order of candidates’ names in the candidate list and on ballot papers should be arranged in accordance with the amendments made by the state government to the municipal election rules. He also stressed strict compliance with the State Election Commission’s order dated May 5, 2025, regarding the allotment of election symbols.

Kakani further said that to ensure adequate manpower for the entire election process, municipal commissioners should coordinate with district collectors.

