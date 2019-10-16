Maharashtra Election 2019 – Sion Koliwada Assembly Constituency of Mumbai: Full list of candidates, polling dates and past election results

Sion Koliwada Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South Central (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Dharavi, Wadala, Mahim, from Mumbai City district and Chembur and Anushakti Nagar from Mumbai Suburban district.

In 2014, Sion Koliwada Assembly had 52 percent voter turnout. The sitting MLA from Sion Koliwada Assembly seat is Captain R Tamil Selvan who represents BJP. In 2019, BJP has again fielded Selvan from the assembly. Other prominent faces to contest the 2019 state assembly election from Koliwada Assembly are Ganesh Kumar Yadav of Congress, BSP has given the ticket to Vilas Dhondu Kamble, MNS has given the ticket to Anant Laxman Kamble, CPI has fielded Vijay Ashok Dalvi.

Full list of candidates for Sion Koliwada assembly who will contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019:

1. CAPTAIN R TAMIL SELVAN - BJP

2. ADV. ASHWINI ARUN KASBE - Prabuddha Bharat Prajasattak Party

3. BALA VENKATESH VINAYAK NADAR - Aapki Apni Party (Peoples)

4. VIJAY ASHOK DALVI - Communist Party of India (CPI)

5. GANESH NAMBIRAJAN YADAV - Indian National Congress

6. ADV. SHANTA NAIR - Bahujan Maha Party

7. VILAS DHONDU KAMBLE - Bahujan Samaj Party

8. AMIRUDDIN ALQAMAR NIZAMUDDIN - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

9. ANANT LAXMAN KAMBLE - Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

10. ATTADEEP RAGHUNATH JADHAV - Peasants and Workers Party of India

11. SAMASEALAM GULAMAHUSEN SHAIKH - Peace Party

12. RAJENDRA ANAND GARUD - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

13. MOHD. JULHUSAIN MOHD. JULMANAN KHAN - Independent

In 2014, Captain R. Tamil Selvan of BJP defeated Satamkar Mangesh Shridhar of Shiv Sena by 3738 votes. In 2009, Shetty Jagannath of the Congress had defeated Dr. Manisha Kayande of BJP. Achanna bagged 45638 votes as against Kayande's 27615 votes.

A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray for the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra for the 288 seats up for grabs where the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-NCP combine are locked in keen contests marked by defections, rebellions and one-upmanships. The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, out of which 3239 nominees are left in the race after withdrawals and rejection of 800 applications due to technical errors.

The 2019 assembly elections--the first major political contest after the Lok Sabha outing of summer--are characterised by many political undertones. While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are vying for supremacy in the number game, the Opposition Congress and NCP, which are hit by defections, are fighting to make a comeback to power. Other small players vying for the spoils are the MNS of Raj Thackeray, AIMIM, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna to name a few.

Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.