Maharashtra Election 2019: Let’s work together; Aaditya Thackeray tells Opposition

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray appealed to the Opposition leaders to work together towards building a new Maharashtra.

“Let’s look beyond partylines and work together for the betterment of the state,” said Aaditya, addressing a press conference at the Shiv Sena Bhavan on Thursday.

“We may belong to different parties, but our common agenda should be working for the people of the state,” added Aaditya.

Aaditya won the Worli seat in his maiden political stint, defeating Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate Suresh Mane by a significant margin.

“First victory is always special, I am lucky to have been bestowed with such a responsibility,” he added.

While there are speculations going around of Aaditya sharing chief minister’s tenure with Devendra Fadnavis, speaking on which, Aaditya stated., he is ready to take up any responsibility the party wants him to take.

“I am not running after any post but I am ready to do, whatever the party high command wants me to do” stated Aaditya.