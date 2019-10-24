Maharashtra Election 2019: In Mumbai, Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray roars to massive lead in Worli

On Thursday, Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray took a massive lead in the Worli constituency. By the second round of voting, Thackeray led NCP’s Suresh Mane by 11,892 votes.

Worli Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra. It is a part of the Mumbai South (Lok Sabha constituency) along with five other assembly constituencies, viz Malabar Hill, Byculla, Shivadi, Mumbadevi and Colaba.

In 2014, Worli Assembly seat which was occupied by Shiv Sena from 1990 to 2009 was taken over by NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) in the 2009 assembly elections. Ahir Sachin Mohan of NCP won the 2009 assembly elections and is the present MLA.

He defeated Ashish Chemburkar of Shiv Sena. Mohan bagged 52398 votes as against Chemburkar's 47104 votes. Yuva Sena chief and son of party president Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya has entered electoral politics and will contest from the Worli seat in Mumbai.

Other prominent faces to contest from Worli Assembly is Gautam Gaikwad of VBA, Bigg Boss fame Abhijeet Bichikale will be contesting as an independent candidate will be contesting the Maharashtra assembly election 2019 from Worli Assembly constituency o Mumbai.

In 2014, Sunil Shinde of Shiv Sena had won Worli Assembly seat by defeating Sachin Ahir of NCP by a massive 60625 votes. In 2009, NCP's Sachin Ahir had defeated Ashish Chemburkar of Shiv Sena by 5,294 votes.