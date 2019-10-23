Maharashtra Election 2019: 2,124 cases of violation of MCC registered by EC

Amid the Maharashtra assembly election, the state Election Commission has registered a total 2,124 cases of violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

According to the Asian Age, out of 2,124 cases, 554 cases have been registered under the IPC. The EC officials have seized Rs 166.36 crore in cash and gold in the last one month. Officials told the leading daily that, 58 cases have been registered under the Representation of the People Act; 702 under the Arms Act; 431 under the Maharashtra Police Act; 66 under the Defa-cement of Property Act; and five under the Explosives Act.

The MCC came into force on September 21 and will continue to be in effect till the election process is completed. The EC has registered cases of violation of the MCC have been filed against 33 candidates. A official told the leading daily, “Rs 52 crore in cash and kind has been seized from the Mumbai suburbs, followed by Rs 14 crore in cash and kind from Palghar district and Rs 10 crore in cash and kind from the city.”

Overall, 3,237 candidates are contesting in the Maharashtra assembly elections, out of which 235 are women and 1400 are independents. Further, 29 seats are reserved for SCs and 25 seats are for STs.

While the BJP and Shiv Sena are contesting in alliance, the Congress and NCP have formed their own alliance and many small regional parties are contesting either in alliance with the two parties or independently.