Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena Appoints Former MP Anand Paranjape As Spokesperson

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appointed former Member of Parliament (MP) and Shiv Sena state organisation chief Anand Paranjape as the party's spokesperson.
The party announced the appointment through its official X account, stating that the decision was taken on the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Paranjape's Political Journey
Paranjape joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena earlier this year after resigning from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He returned to the Shiv Sena after 14 years.
Earlier, following the split in the NCP, he had joined the group led by Ajit Pawar, who broke away from the faction led by his uncle Sharad Pawar.
After Paranjape rejoined Shiv Sena, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde appointed him as the party's Maharashtra state organisation chief for a one-year term.
Paranjape Thanks Shinde Leadership
Following his appointment as spokesperson, Paranjape expressed gratitude to Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena parliamentary group leader MP Dr Shrikant Shinde for placing their trust in him.
Taking to X, Paranjape wrote, “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hon. Shri Eknathji Shinde Saheb and Shiv Sena's youth leadership, Parliamentary Group Leader MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde Saheb, for reposing faith in me and entrusting me with this important responsibility!”
The former MP said that he would remain committed to promoting the Shiv Sena's ideology.
Appointment Until Internal Elections
According to the party's announcement, Paranjape's appointment as spokesperson will remain effective until internal organisational elections are held within Shiv Sena.
The party also expressed confidence that Paranjape would promote the Hindutva ideology associated with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and party leader Anand Dighe.
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