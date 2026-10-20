Maharashtra: Education Scheme Boosts Girls’ Law Admissions By 1,240, Enrolment Share Reaches 43.38 Per Cent

Female enrolment in Maharashtra’s three-year and five-year LLB programmes increased in 2026-27 amid the state’s fee-waiver initiative | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 19, 2026: The Maharashtra government’s initiative to provide free education to girls is beginning to show results, with a significant increase in their enrolment in three-year and five-year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) courses, according to admission data released by the Directorate of Higher Education.

The proportion of girls admitted to law courses has increased from 40.75% in the academic year 2025-26 to 43.38% in 2026-27. The number of female students admitted to these courses rose from 13,521 to 14,761, marking an increase of 1,240 in a single academic year.

Five-Year LLB Sees Strong Growth

The growth has been particularly notable in the five-year integrated LLB programme, which students can pursue immediately after completing Class XII. Female enrolment in the course increased from 5,450 in 2025-26 to 6,413 in 2026-27, a rise of 963 students.

Admissions to the three-year LLB programme also registered an increase, with the number of female students rising from 8,071 to 8,348 during the same period.

The figures indicate growing interest among young women in pursuing law as a career, particularly through the five-year programme that allows students to enter the legal profession soon after completing their school education.

Fee Waiver Aims To Expand Access

In August 2024, the Maharashtra government decided to waive tuition and examination fees for girls to promote women's empowerment and ensure that financial difficulties do not prevent them from pursuing higher education. Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil had consistently advocated the initiative.

The scheme is intended to provide financial relief to families, particularly those from rural areas and lower- and middle-income groups, who often struggle to afford the cost of professional education.

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The initiative is not merely aimed at improving access to education but also at encouraging women to build independent careers in fields such as law, the judiciary and public administration.

The latest admission figures suggest that the fee-waiver initiative is helping more girls pursue professional education and move towards greater financial independence.

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