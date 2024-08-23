Maharashtra: Edu Minister Deepak Kesarkar Suspends Thane And Mumbai Education Officers Over Negligence In Sexual Assault Case & CCTV Delays

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe/FPJ

The state Education Minister, Deepak Kesarkar, announced suspension of Education Officers Balasaheb Rakshe from Thane district and Rajesh Kankal from Mumbai on Friday. Rakshe was accused of failing to inform the minister about a recent sexual assault case in Badlapur. While, Kankal was held responsible for delay in installing CCTV cameras in the civic-run schools in Mumbai.

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Education Minister Vows Strict Action Against Officials

Following a recent incident at a school in Badlapur, where a cleaning staff member allegedly sexually assaulted two four-year-old girls, citizens staged a protest at Badlapur railway station on August 21. The demonstration disrupted Central Railway services beyond Ambernath.

"If the Education Officer of Thane district was aware of the Badlapur incident on August 16, he should have immediately informed the state education department. We could have taken action in the case and prevented the protest and the resulting inconvenience to the public. However, officials and concerned authorities whoever had attempted to hide this information will be made co-accused in this case," said Kesarkar in a press conference held at BMC headquarters on Friday.

He further added, “Two years ago, I instructed the installation of CCTV cameras in all civic-run schools in Mumbai. If the education department lacked funds for the project, they should have contacted me. I would have promptly approved the funding under the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC). Rajesh Kankal will need to explain the delay in executing this task. The official order of suspension will be issued on Monday.”

Kesarkar also stated that civic authorities have assured him that the installation of cameras will be completed within the next month. Additionally, he has requested the municipal commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the role of the concerned deputy municipal commissioner in the delay.

BMC's Delayed CCTV Installation In Schools Sparks Suspension Order

The Free Press Journal had reported in Friday's edition about the BMC's failure to install CCTV cameras in civic-run schools. Last week, the BMC issued a work order for the installation of 3,000 CCTVs in 100 schools as part of the first phase. The decision to install CCTV cameras was made in 2019, but the project has faced delays due to factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, high camera costs, and funding issues.

Meanwhile, Kesarkar has also instructed to suspend the concerned civic officials who delayed to issue tenders for the underground market in Kotwal garden and Dadar T.T.