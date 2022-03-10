Maharashtra Economic Survey: Sowing during kharif season completed on 155.15 lakh hectare in 2021-22

In view of unseasonal rains and hailstorms, during the kharif season of 2021-22, the sowing was completed on 155.15 lakh ha, as against 159.48 lakh ha during previous year in the State. The area under pulses, oilseeds and sugarcane is expected to increase while area under cereals and cotton is expected to decrease as compared to the previous year.

Rabi crops: During rabi season of 2021-22, by the end of January sowing was completed on 52.47 lakh ha which is 10 per cent less than the corresponding period of previous year. The area of pulses is expected to increase whereas the area of cereals and oilseeds crops is expected to decrease as compared to previous year.

Summer crops: During summer 2020-21 the sown area of summer crops was 3.22 lakh ha. Sowing target of 2.59 lakh ha has been set for 2021-22.

According to the Economic Survey, erratic rains, climate change, erosion & degradation of soil quality, high input cost, market uncertainties are major challenges of the agriculture sector in Maharashtra. The state government is implementing various schemes not only to overcome these challenges but also to enhance the quality of life of farmers.

Average share of the Crop sector is 63.7 per cent in the Agriculture & allied activities sector of the State. Average share of horticulture in total crop production is about 28.4 per cent. Over a few decades, the State has significantly diversified its production base from coarse cereals to high value crops like cotton, sugarcane, soyabean, maize, fruits, vegetables and flowers.

Drought and natural calamity: Agriculture sector in the State was badly affected due to frequent hailstorms, cyclones and untimely rains during cropping season of 2020-21 and 2021-22. During March to May 2021, about 0.91 lakh ha agriculture area in 31 districts was affected by untimely rains, hailstorms & cyclones, for which a compensation of Rs 122.26 crore was sanctioned.

During May, 2021 about 0.17 lakh ha agriculture area in 17 districts was affected by Tauktae cyclone for which a compensation of Rs 72.35 crore was sanctioned. During July, 2021 about 4.43 lakh ha agriculture area was affected in 24 districts due to heavy rainfall & flood for which a compensation of Rs 365.67 crore was sanctioned.

During August to September, 2021 due to excessive rains/floods the agriculture area affected was 48.38 lakh ha in 28 districts for which a compensation of Rs 3,766.35 crore was sanctioned.

The land utilisation statistics for 2019-20 depicts that of the total 307.58 lakh ha geographical area of the State, gross cropped area was 235.70 lakh ha while net sown area was 167.22 lakh ha (about 54.4 per cent).

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:32 PM IST