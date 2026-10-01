Maharashtra Earmarks ₹25,000 Crore For Tribal Development Under 'Sansadiya Sankul Vikas Pariyojana'; CM Devendra Fadnavis | X - CMOMaharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to implement action plans to be prepared under the Sansadiya Sankul Vikas Pariyojana, with ₹25,000 crore earmarked for the development of tribal areas, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

Fadnavis said the initiative aims to bring about social transformation in tribal areas by generating employment opportunities within villages, reducing migration and improving the quality of life.

Focus on employment, migration

The Chief Minister said development of tribal areas, employment generation and prevention of migration would be the key objectives of the initiative. He stressed the need to integrate Central and state government schemes and adopt a cluster-based approach covering groups of villages rather than focusing on individual villages.

Empowering Tribal Communities Through Integrated Development!



Glad to attend the ‘Janjatiya Sankul Vikas Pariyojana, Maharashtra’ programme, in Mumbai today.



The Janjatiya Sankul Vikas Pariyojana is an important step towards taking integrated development to our tribal villages… https://t.co/zkIWXYHV6D pic.twitter.com/PeTBMkBdrH — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 1, 2026

The action plans will include programmes aimed at bringing tangible improvements in the lives of people in tribal areas, he said.

Nandurbar experience cited

Fadnavis said the concept of the initiative had been introduced five to six years ago and was now being implemented. He cited the experience of Nandurbar district, where the initiative had reportedly produced encouraging results, particularly in the agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister said the improvement in agricultural activities had contributed to changes in the living conditions of people in the district. He said two schemes formulated by the Central Government for tribal areas were also helping accelerate development in these regions.

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Education, healthcare remain priorities

Emphasising the importance of education, healthcare and employment, Fadnavis said effective implementation of government schemes was necessary to achieve the desired outcomes. He also stressed the need to ensure that benefits reached the intended beneficiaries and called for close monitoring of the implementation of various programmes.

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