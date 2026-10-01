Mumbai Local Train Update CR, WR To Run 3 Special Early-Morning Services For Sekhon IAF Marathon 2026 | File Pic

Mumbai: Central and Western Railway will run three special suburban services in the early hours of Sunday to facilitate participants travelling for the Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2026. Central Railway will operate two services, while Western Railway will run one special local.

The special services have been planned during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, allowing participants to reach South Mumbai in time for the marathon. The event is being organised in memory of Indian Air Force Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra posthumously for his bravery during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Special trains from Kalyan, Panvel

On the Central Railway Main Line, a special train will leave Kalyan at 2.30 am and reach CSMT at 4 am. On the Harbour Line, a special service will depart Panvel at 2.40 am and reach CSMT at 4 am.

Virar-Churchgate special local

The Western Railway special local will run from Virar to Churchgate. It will leave Virar at 2.30 am and reach Churchgate at 4.12 am.

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Services to benefit runners

The additional services are expected to benefit runners travelling from the suburbs, particularly those required to report early for the marathon. With regular suburban services limited during the late-night hours, the special trains will provide an additional public transport option for participants and support staff.

Railway authorities have urged passengers travelling for the event to check the designated special service and timings before starting their journey.

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